One Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Addition Already Receiving National Attention

The Colorado Buffaloes added 43 incoming transfers to the roster after the 2025 season, but none are more important than former San Jose State wide receiver Danny Scudero.

In the 2025 season, Scudero led the entire FBS with 1,297 receiving yards. He averaged 108.1 receiving yards per game, also good for the No. 1 spot in the country. Notable names behind Scudero in both statistical categories include former USC star and Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon as well as Ohio State Buckeyes phenom Jeremiah Smith.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for a first down and then run in for a touchdown against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

While production doesn't paint the entire picture, Scudero clearly has a knack for getting open. Relatively undersized for a receiver at 5-9, Scudero's speed and ability to change direction sets him apart. Combined with strong hands and football instincts, he became the nation's leading receiver in 2025 before transferring to Colorado.

His college career started at Sacramento State before playing his sophomore season with San Jose State. Now onto his third school in three years, Scudero's experience in the transfer portal should help when it comes to adjusting to the Buffaloes program under Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

The transition seems to have been a quick one for Scudero as the Buffs are in the middle of spring ball, and the former San Jose State receiver is already earning national recognition for his potential role in Colorado's offense next year.

Danny Scudero Receiving National Attention

ESPN's Billy Tucker recently analyzed the biggest roster addition for every team in the Big 12, and Scudero was Tucker's pick when it came to Colorado's 2026 outlook.

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) reaches for a pass while defended by Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

"Scudero is the most likely transfer to reshape Colorado's offense in 2026. He broke out with 88 catches for 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025, showing he can win consistently in multiple roles and produce in high‑leverage spots. . . . In a new offensive system directed by Brennan Marion that prioritizes pace and spacing concepts, Scudero's reliability and playmaking address a specific deficiency the Buffaloes experienced last year: consistent interior production and chain‑moving skills," wrote Tucker.

As mentioned by Tucker, the Buffaloes' passing offense was rather inconsistent with a rotation of quarterbacks. Former Colorado receiver Omarion Miller stood out with 45 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns, the Buffaloes receiving corps did not pose enough threats to opposing defenses.

Adding someone with the level of production like Scudero should immediately boost Colorado's offensive efforts. As for "Coach Prime," Sanders revealed what impresses him the most about Scudero.

“Danny is a game changer and a playmaker. He’s built like a slot but can play any of the receiver positions. He runs every route with intention and understands leverage and spacing. His work ethic is tireless and that of a walk-on trying to make the team daily," Sanders said, per ESPN.

Colorado Buffaloes Offense in 2026

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With Scudero now leading a new-look offense for Colorado, including fellow transfer receivers like DeAndre Moore Jr. and Kam Perry, the Buffs could have some options at wide receiver. Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis is expected to lead the Buffaloes on offense, but "Coach Prime" could still take his time before name a starter before week 1.

Colorado fans may remember that Sanders waited to publicly confirm former Buffs quarterback Kaidon Salter as the team's starter until days before the 2025 season began against Georgia Tech. Will the 2026 offseason look the same?

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