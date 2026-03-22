Colorado Buffaloes' X-Factor Heading Into the College Basketball Crown Tournament

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Tad Boyle have qualified for the College Basketball Crown tournament, which sets them up with a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners.

All season Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak has been critical to Colorado's success, but in this game specifically, he could have a major impact.

Mar 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) drives against Utah Utes forward James Okonkwo (32) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Bangot Dak’s 2025-2026 Season

This season, Dak has been consistently one of the more important players for Colorado on offense and on defense. Dak is the team's fourth leading scorer, averaging 11.5 points per game, leads the team in rebounds, averaging 6.5 boards per game, and is one of the team‘s best defenders at the rim, averaging 1.6 blocks per game.

Dak provides versatility and value in every aspect of the game, and the more Colorado wants to keep playing, the more he will have to continue to perform like he has this whole season.

Feb 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) shoots against Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Bangot Dak's Defense

On the defensive end, Dak will need to use his length and ability to defend on the perimeter and the interior to help Colorado limit what the Sooners can do on offense.

This season, the Sooners are shooting 47.03 percent from the field and 36.78 percent from three-point range. Deck has the opportunity to use his length and ability to alter shots to the Buffaloes' advantage.

For many teams, dealing with length is very hard to do, especially with someone who can move their feet as well as Dak can. If he can use his length to his advantage, Oklahoma may struggle to get easy looks at the rim or on the perimeter.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) blocks out in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Offensive Rebounding

In order to have success in tournaments or throughout the season, being able to box out on defense is very important. However, that is something Oklahoma struggles to do. During the 2025 season, the Sooners allowed 11.9 offensive rebounds per game to their opponents.

The offensive glass is an area that Dak has been able to attack all season long. On the season, he has 52 offensive rebounds, which leads Colorado. Being able to find extra possessions for his team, Doc is able to find his shooters like freshman guard Isaiah Johnson, guard Barrington Hargress, forward Sebastian Rancik (if he returns from injury), and freshman guard Ian Inman.

These extra shots that Doc has been able to create all season long could be something that he is able to take advantage of to not only help Colorado beat the Sooners, but also potentially make a deep run to win the whole tournament.

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) shoots the ball over Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Anthony Roy (9) during the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Two-Point Scoring

Dak is a player who does have the ability to shoot from three, but his strength is definitely taking advantage of opportunities inside the arc. For the season, the Sooners allow opponents to shoot 51.1 percent on two point shots. This is a great opportunity for Dak to have a tremendous impact on the offensive side.

If Dak can take advantage and score a lot on the interior, it could cause Oklahoma to try to tighten up on the inside and open up opportunities for Johnson, who can score on all three levels. In many cases, offense is about blending skill sets to create high-quality looks.

If Johnson and Dak can work together well, this could be a great opportunity for Colorado to find something to not only help them to take a deep run in this tournament but also find a consistent offensive approach for the future if Dak is back in 2026.

Although Colorado did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament, a deep run in this tournament led by Dak is something that could help the program to have a successful future.

SIGN UP FOR THE COLORADO BUFFALOES ON SI NEWSLETTER HERE!