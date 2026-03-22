Colorado Buffaloes' X-Factor Heading Into the College Basketball Crown Tournament
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The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Tad Boyle have qualified for the College Basketball Crown tournament, which sets them up with a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners.
All season Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak has been critical to Colorado's success, but in this game specifically, he could have a major impact.
Bangot Dak’s 2025-2026 Season
This season, Dak has been consistently one of the more important players for Colorado on offense and on defense. Dak is the team's fourth leading scorer, averaging 11.5 points per game, leads the team in rebounds, averaging 6.5 boards per game, and is one of the team‘s best defenders at the rim, averaging 1.6 blocks per game.
Dak provides versatility and value in every aspect of the game, and the more Colorado wants to keep playing, the more he will have to continue to perform like he has this whole season.
Bangot Dak's Defense
On the defensive end, Dak will need to use his length and ability to defend on the perimeter and the interior to help Colorado limit what the Sooners can do on offense.
This season, the Sooners are shooting 47.03 percent from the field and 36.78 percent from three-point range. Deck has the opportunity to use his length and ability to alter shots to the Buffaloes' advantage.
For many teams, dealing with length is very hard to do, especially with someone who can move their feet as well as Dak can. If he can use his length to his advantage, Oklahoma may struggle to get easy looks at the rim or on the perimeter.
Offensive Rebounding
In order to have success in tournaments or throughout the season, being able to box out on defense is very important. However, that is something Oklahoma struggles to do. During the 2025 season, the Sooners allowed 11.9 offensive rebounds per game to their opponents.
The offensive glass is an area that Dak has been able to attack all season long. On the season, he has 52 offensive rebounds, which leads Colorado. Being able to find extra possessions for his team, Doc is able to find his shooters like freshman guard Isaiah Johnson, guard Barrington Hargress, forward Sebastian Rancik (if he returns from injury), and freshman guard Ian Inman.
These extra shots that Doc has been able to create all season long could be something that he is able to take advantage of to not only help Colorado beat the Sooners, but also potentially make a deep run to win the whole tournament.
Two-Point Scoring
Dak is a player who does have the ability to shoot from three, but his strength is definitely taking advantage of opportunities inside the arc. For the season, the Sooners allow opponents to shoot 51.1 percent on two point shots. This is a great opportunity for Dak to have a tremendous impact on the offensive side.
If Dak can take advantage and score a lot on the interior, it could cause Oklahoma to try to tighten up on the inside and open up opportunities for Johnson, who can score on all three levels. In many cases, offense is about blending skill sets to create high-quality looks.
If Johnson and Dak can work together well, this could be a great opportunity for Colorado to find something to not only help them to take a deep run in this tournament but also find a consistent offensive approach for the future if Dak is back in 2026.
Although Colorado did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament, a deep run in this tournament led by Dak is something that could help the program to have a successful future.
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Aiden James Checketts is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, apart of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a Master's in Business Administration. During his time at CLU, he also competed in collegiate football for all four years. He also has contributed for The Sporting Tribune, where he wrote on NFL Draft analysis and weekly previews for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of work, he enjoys rooting for the New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors, watching movies, and trying new food whenever he can.Follow AidenCheck94