Where CBS Sports has Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders going in 2025 NFL mock draft
CBS's Chris Trapasso released his latest 2025 NFL Draft predictions on Wednesday. There were a few takeaways from his top 15 pick, including two quarterbacks off the board early. However, Shedeur Sanders was not one of the first few to be taken. While He believes Georgia's Carson Beck will be the top overall pick to the Carolina Panthers, USC's Miller Moss is slotted at No. 2 with the New York Giants.
What's most interesting with Trapasso's picks is Travis Hunter "Staying Home" and going No. 3 to the Denver Broncos. Colorado's two-way star is likely to be taken as a receiver and not a cornerback, helping to solidify Sean Payton's offense with Bo Nix as his signal caller. If that does become reality, it's a steal for Denver who will manage to get the best overall player.
"Hunter has been absolutely sensational, on both sides of the ball, to begin the 2024 college season," Trapasso wrote. "Cornerback and receiver, Hunter can do it all. He's the type of weapon the Broncos need."
Sanders' peer and workout companion, Miami's Cam Ward, is projected to go No. 7 to the Las Vegas Raiders. The former Washington State transfer has led the Hurricanes this season and slid his way to being a Heisman favorite. Sanders is noted at No. 15 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, debunking the "non-cold-weather" condition put out by Coach Prime eariler this year.
"Sanders landing with Mike Tomlin and the Steelers super-stable franchise with a veteran-laden locker room," Trapasso added. "Sure, Justin Fields has played respectably to begin the season, but we have to think the Steelers won't completely close the door on finding the future at the quarterback spot, unless Fields continues to vastly improve."
The 2025 NFL draft is still over seven months months away, but this initial look provides mixed reactions for the two Buffaloes stars. Hunter seems to be moving up, while Sanders keeps falling down the board. Colorado opens Big 12 play on Saturday with Baylor (8 p.m. ET/TV: FOX).