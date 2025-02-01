Titans' Brian Callahan puts Shedeur Sanders in 'same conversation' as NFL star
Brian Callahan’s recent comparison between Shedeur Sanders and Joe Burrow highlights the growing buzz surrounding the Colorado quarterback ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. As the new head coach of the Tennessee Titans, Callahan is in search of a franchise quarterback, and Sanders has emerged as a legitimate candidate for the No. 1 overall pick.
Callahan, who served as Burrow’s offensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals for four seasons, played a key role in developing the former LSU star into one of the league’s elite quarterbacks.
Under Callahan, Burrow led the Bengals to two AFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl berth in just his second season. Now, Callahan hopes to replicate that success by finding the right quarterback to lead the Titans back to relevance after a dismal 3-14 campaign in 2024.
The comparison between Sanders and Burrow stems from their elite anticipation, accuracy, and timing as passers. While Burrow faced concerns about his arm strength coming out of college, his ability to deliver the ball with precision and in rhythm made him an instant success in the NFL.
Callahan sees a similar skill set in Sanders, emphasizing that the Colorado quarterback’s ability to throw on time and place the ball exactly where it needs to be is more valuable than pure arm strength.
"People had questions about Burrow's arm strength in general coming out," Callahan told ESPN's Turron Davenport. "One of the things that makes Joe so unique, and I think you can probably put Shedeur in the same conversation. ... They anticipate when they throw it, they have the timing and accuracy on top of it. That makes up for the arm strength.
"Those things are how you make up for maybe not having the biggest arm. If you're throwing on time and putting a ball when and where you're supposed to go, you're not going to have too many problems."
Sanders’ collegiate career didn’t feature the same level of team success as Burrow’s legendary 2019 season at LSU, but his impact on Colorado football was undeniable.
After transferring to CU in 2023, Sanders immediately transformed a struggling program, throwing for 4,134 yards and 41 total touchdowns while completing 74% of his passes. His poise under pressure and ability to make plays despite a subpar offensive line have drawn praise from scouts and analysts alike.
Sanders recently met with Callahan at the Shrine Bowl, leaving a strong impression despite not playing in the game. As one of the top quarterbacks in the draft, he has a chance to become the highest draft pick in Colorado history when the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on April 24 in Green Bay.
If Callahan and the Titans decide to make him the No. 1 pick, Sanders could be the next franchise quarterback to reshape an NFL team.