NFL executive says Shedeur Sanders at risk of dropping in NFL Draft, per report
Shedeur Sanders' NFL draft stock has been subject of debate among scouts, analysts, and executives as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches. While Sanders has displayed elite arm talent and poise at Colorado, his status as a first-round pick is no longer a certainty, with at least one NFL executive predicting he could fall outside the opening round if he does not impress in pre-draft interviews.
According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, NFL teams are closely scrutinizing Sanders’ mindset and commitment to the game, with concerns over whether he is fully dedicated to reaching his full potential at the professional level.
At the East-West Shrine Bowl, where Sanders was present despite not playing, he met with multiple teams, including the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, and New York Giants. Early feedback from those interviews was positive, with scouts noting his confidence, charisma, and passion for the game. However, some teams remain skeptical and will use the upcoming Scouting Combine in Indianapolis as a crucial evaluation period.
In 2024, he took an even bigger step forward, leading the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record while passing for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with a remarkable 74.0% completion rate. He was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy race. His ability to process defenses, make accurate throws under pressure, and operate at a high level within Pat Shurmur’s offense has never been in question.
What remains uncertain is how teams view Sanders relative to the other quarterbacks in the 2025 draft class. Miami's Cam Ward, who finished fourth in Heisman voting with 4,313 passing yards and 39 touchdowns, is his primary competition.
With the Titans, Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders all in need of a quarterback, it is likely at least one of them selects a signal-caller in the top 10. However, if Sanders does not secure a spot within those early picks, the demand for quarterbacks significantly diminishes beyond the top nine selections.
Another lingering narrative is whether Sanders has faced enough adversity in his development. Former NFL MVP Cam Newton suggested that Sanders, having played under his father, Deion Sanders, throughout his career, may not have been tested in ways that other top prospects have.
Newton contrasted Sanders with Travis Hunter, pointing out Hunter’s work ethic and competitive nature in environments like the C1N 7v7 circuit. This perspective has added another layer to the conversation about Shedeur’s ability to transition to the NFL.
Despite these concerns, Sanders' raw talent and football IQ remain undeniable. If he can prove his commitment, leadership, and ability to handle adversity during the draft process, he still has a strong chance of solidifying himself as a first-round pick. His performance at the NFL Combine and team interviews will ultimately determine whether he cements his place in the first round or slides into Day 2 of the draft.