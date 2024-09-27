Travis Hunter accepts Richard Sherman's apology, "It hurt because I look up to him"
Travis Hunter shared an experience that left a mark on him on Thursday—an apology from former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman.
Sherman, known for outspoken nature, had earlier criticized Hunter's abilities as a wide receiver, calling him "bland." What made the criticism sting for Hunter was the fact that he had looked up to Sherman, a former Super Bowl champion and one of the best cornerbacks of his era.
Hunter admitted that Sherman's words hurt him deeply because of the high regard in which he held the NFL veteran. Hunter grew up watching Sherman dominate as a defensive back, and his admiration for his success came from being a San Francisco 49ers fan. The success made the comment feel personal. However, after reflecting on his remarks, Sherman reached out to apologize to Hunter, recognizing the impact his words had on the young athlete.
Hunter, who is widely considered one of the most versatile and talented players in college football, has been making waves at Colorado, playing both cornerback and wide receiver at an elite level. The apology from Sherman seemed to offer a form of closure, allowing Hunter to move forward and continue proving his doubters wrong.
Hunter’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable, especially with his ambitious plan to play both offense and defense in the NFL—something many have been initially skeptical of. Despite the criticism, Hunter continues to excel on both sides of the ball, solidifying his place as one of the most exciting talents in the nation.
Colorado squares off against UCF on Saturday in Orlando. It marks the first conference game for the Buffs in Coach Prime's home state (3:30 p.m ET on FOX).