Travis Hunter accepts Richard Sherman's apology, "It hurt because I look up to him"

🔥 The Apology. Travis Hunter explains his talk with @RSherman_25 and the apology he received



"It hurt me because I look up to him. He didn't mean for it to go out that way. I grew up watching him, I modeled my game around him. He apologized to me"#skobuffs

📽️ @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/UBoDED1Sp0