Deion Sanders returns home with all eyes on Colorado this weekend
Deion Sanders is returning to his home state of Florida this week. He leads about one-third of his players from the region into CU's first conference game in the Sunshine State.
However, the impending threat of a possible hurricane has altered their travel plans for the homecoming. Colorado, originally scheduled to leave for Orlando on Thursday, decided to move their departure up to Wednesday to avoid potential disruptions. The team is preparing to face the UCF Knights at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, a game where they are heavy underdogs.
The return to Florida holds special significance for Sanders and many of his players. Colorado's roster boasts 24 players with ties to Florida. Additionally, standout offensive tackle Jordan Seaton played at the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, along with teammate Cash Cleveland.
Buffs' two-way star Travis Hunter was born in West Palm Beach before moving to establish roots at Collins High School in Suwanee, Georgia.
For Sanders, a native of Fort Myers, recruiting players from Florida has been a priority. He often speaks about the resilience and determination that Florida athletes bring, noting that the challenges many face growing up in tough environments foster a strong drive to succeed. In return, the pipeline from the Sunshine State has been good to Sanders and the Buffs, producing an immense amount of talent, like Jimmy Horn Jr, LaJohntay Wester, and others.
Sanders highlighted the abundance of Florida-born talent in the NFL, noting that the state ranks second only to Texas in terms of players on NFL rosters. The hunger and tenacity that characterize Florida players are traits that Sanders values and seeks to cultivate in his team.
Deion Sanders says UCF biggest recruiting weekend will be due to "Prime Effect"
Despite the excitement of returning to their home state, Sanders emphasized that his players understand the task at hand. The Buffs face a formidable opponent in UCF, a team that is second in the nation for rushing offense with 375.7 yards per game. Led by quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back RJ Harvey, UCF poses a significant challenge for Colorado, particularly given the Buffaloes’ struggles in the run game. Colorado ranks near the bottom in rushing offense, averaging just 68.8 yards per game.
But don't count out Colorado when Shedeur Sanders is under center. Coach Prime's son is a top five QB in the country with 1,340 yards and 11 touchdowns to two INTs on the season. The Buffaloes are coming off a dramatic, come-from-behind victory against Baylor, where Hunter once again made a game-changing play. However, Sanders acknowledged that the team needs to avoid putting itself in such precarious situations moving forward. While the Buffs are excited for their Florida homecoming, they know they have a difficult challenge ahead against UCF (3:30 p.m. ET/TV: FOX).