Deion Sanders updates kid rankings, leaves Shedeur disappointed at NFL Combine
During Saturday night’s NFL Combine broadcast, Deion Sanders sent a text message to NFL Network host Rich Eisen that stirred up attention both on and off the field. The message, which read "Jimmy #1," was displayed on the jumbotron at Lucas Oil Stadium. It marked a shift in Coach Prime's infamous "kid rankings," placing wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. at the top spot over Sanders’ own son, Shedeur Sanders, who had previously held the coveted position.
Shedeur Sanders was in attendance to support his former Colorado Buffaloes teammates, opting not to participate in the drills as he was already projected as a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. His reaction to the message was not one of approval, but he remained composed, focusing instead on his professional demeanor during media sessions.
Skip Bayless puts Shedeur Sanders over 'washed up' Aaron Rodgers for Giants
Horn, along with fellow Buffaloes receiver LaJohntay Wester, seized the opportunity to improve their draft stock. Both ran an impressive 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash, showcasing their speed and athleticism. Their strong performances likely cemented their status as valuable later-round options for NFL teams. The pair achieved exactly what they set out to do in Indianapolis and proved themselves on a national stage.
Colin Cowherd rips Shedeur Sanders over backwards hat at Combine
Shedeur Sanders, despite not participating in drills, commanded attention at the podium. He spoke with confidence, addressing criticism he has faced and demonstrating the maturity of a franchise-changing quarterback. His comments reflected a clear understanding of his family's legacy and the scrutiny that comes with it. "You think I’m worried about what critics say or what people got to say? You know who my dad is? They hated on him too," Sanders said. "Without people hating, it’s not normal for us."
Meeting with several NFL teams, Sanders expressed openness to visiting with any franchise and made his intentions clear: he wants to bring a culture change. "If you ain’t trying to change the franchise or the culture, don’t get me," he stated. His message was resolute: history has shown his ability to lead, and he plans to do it again at the next level.