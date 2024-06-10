Travis Hunter calls out Kaleb Mathis saying "Shut your ass up" in heated exchange
Nobody is going to dispute that Travis Hunter is on a completely different level this year. The Colorado Buffaloes two-way star approaches his final season in Boulder with more of a leadership driven outlook. He has started to hold his teammates more accountable in practice with an example of that during a recent altercation captured by Reach The People Media.
Hunter called out Kaleb Mathis for not taking responsibility on a botched route, which resulted in the defense coming away with an easy interception. The argument spilled over into the locker room with the two going back and forth while reviewing the tape from the practice field. It ended with Hunter breaking down the X's and O's on Mathis before he eventually told him to "Shut your ass up."
This has been a new side for Hunter, who has been a worker bee during his time in Colorado. While last year was his introduction to Power Five competition, the Paul Hornung Award winner has established roots at the foot of the Flatirons. It's the right amount of fire needed for the Buffs after struggling through a 4-8 season and going through another roster turnover with 42 players hitting the transfer portal.
Hunter was one of three players picked to grace the cover of EA Sports College Football 25. It has been an outstanding offseason for him personally too. Saucy-T is recently engaged and got a brand new custom truck for his 21st birthday last month. He has also snuck in some bass fishing outside of his time on the field at CU.
Colorado opens the 2024 football season with North Dakota State on August 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The FCS powerhouse has a 6-1 record against FBS teams since 2010 with a 31-28 loss in 2022 at Arizona.