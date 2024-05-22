Travis Hunter receives rare 21st birthday gift from fiancée
Travis Hunter is having the best month ever. The Colorado Buffaloes two-way star was one of three players to grace the cover of EA Sports College Football 25 and turned 21 on May 18. He even received a one-of-a-kind gift for the milestone.
Hunter received a custom Dodge Ram TRX from his fiancée Leanna Lenee. The fine-tuned beast came with the price tag of $140K and was equipped with a custom exhaust system, 24-inch wheelbase, and LED lights around the truck. Lenee worked with Dreamworks Motorsports in rural North Carolina to make the new purchase complete.
According to a post on DM's Instagram, the customizations included "smoothed and color-matched exterior trim," and "off-road wheel and tire package with leveling kit." A true mountain vehicle for Boulder's upcoming winter season.
Hunter was one of the most electrifying athletes we've seen in decades. He'll return for his final season at Colorado after being named the Paul Hornung Award winner. We'll see if Hunter can match the same energy after hauling in 57 catches for five touchdowns, while also racking up 30 tackles, 5 PDUs and three interceptions.
Colorado returns to the Big 12 conference in 2024 after a 14-year hiatus in the Pac-12. The Buffs will start with FCS powerhouse North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29 (8 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN). They'll return home to open to face Baylor on Sept. 21 for an early Homecoming. The Buffs will have no back-to-back home games on the schedule in 2024. They'll also end the regular season on Black Friday when Oklahoma State comes to Boulder on Nov. 29.