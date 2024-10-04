Travis Hunter explains why he might pull an "Elway" in the 2025 NFL Draft
Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter recently expressed his desire to remain in Denver and continue his football career with the Denver Broncos after entering the NFL. During an appearance on Deestroying’s Kickin' It with Dee podcast, Hunter spoke about how he has grown fond of the Denver metro area since joining the Buffaloes. The Heisman hopeful mentioned that he's built meaningful relationships with his neighbors, even sharing that they watch his dog when he’s away, which has made him feel a strong connection to the community.
Hunter’s time in Colorado has been marked by success on both sides of the ball, excelling as a cornerback and wide receiver under the leadership of Coach Deion Sanders. His versatility and standout performances have put him in the national spotlight, with many considering him a favorite for the Heisman Trophy this season.
"I want to leave an impact on the community over here," Hunter said. "They welcomed us with open arms." He went on to "I wish I could go to the Broncos just to stay in Colorado because so many people welcomed us with open arms."
While the Buffaloes are currently enjoying a bye week, the team is preparing for a challenging matchup against the 20th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats. Hunter, who has missed a few games due to injury this season, is expected to be a key player upon his return to action. His contributions on offense and defense have been a driving force for Colorado’s resurgence, making him one of the most exciting prospects in college football.
Should Hunter’s dream of playing for the Broncos come true, he would continue to build on his already strong connection to the Denver area, where he’s found comfort and support from the local community. As the Buffs head into the second half of their season, Hunter remains focused on helping his team succeed while keeping his NFL aspirations in sight.