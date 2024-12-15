Travis Hunter makes first public appearance for Adidas on Fifth Ave in NYC
Colorado Buffaloes two-way sensation Travis Hunter made a memorable public appearance at Adidas' flagship store on 5th Avenue in New York City on Saturday, just hours before the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Representing Adidas, Hunter showcased the Bad Bunny Adizero SL 72 shoes, reinforcing his position as one of college football's most marketable athletes. The event highlighted Hunter's rising star power on and off the field, as he drew attention for his accomplishments and style.
This marked a historic moment for the Buffaloes, as Hunter became only the fourth player in Colorado history to be named a Heisman Trophy finalist. The honor is particularly significant for Colorado fans, as it has been 30 years since the late Rashaan Salaam brought home the coveted award. Hunter’s invitation to New York underscores a season for the ages, as he redefined what it means to be a two-way player in modern college football.
Hunter’s 2024 season was unprecedented. Offensively, he dominated with 92 receptions, 1,152 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns—leading the Big 12 in catches and touchdowns while ranking among the top in the FBS. His explosiveness extended to big plays, with 21 receptions of 20 yards or more, more than any other player nationally. Defensively, Hunter was equally impressive. He recorded 31 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and four interceptions, leading the Big 12 in passes defended and ranking fifth nationally. He also contributed game-changing plays, such as a forced fumble that secured a victory for Colorado against Baylor.
Travis Hunter gives final thoughts before Heisman ceremony
Hunter's unique ability to excel on both sides of the ball earned him the distinction of being the first player to be a finalist for both the Biletnikoff Award, recognizing the top wide receiver, and the Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s top defensive player. His versatility and dominance have set him apart, making him a favorite for the Heisman Trophy. 4
Op-Ed: When Heisman is brought up at Colorado this year, don't forget who came first
This season, Hunter added his name to a prestigious list of Colorado players who have received Heisman recognition, including Salaam, Darian Hagan, and Eric Bieniemy. As the Buffaloes celebrate their resurgence under Coach Deion Sanders, Hunter’s achievements signal a new era for the program. Whether or not he takes home the Heisman, Hunter has already solidified his legacy as one of the most remarkable athletes in college football history.