What Concerning Financial Report Means For Future Of Deion Sanders, Colorado

Boulder is squeezing its budget.

According to a Tuesday report by USA TODAY's Brent Schrotenboer, the University of Colorado's athletic department is “projecting” a $27 million deficit in revenue during the current fiscal year, which started last July and ends in June 2026. It would be the department's largest deficit in history, according to CU athletics spokesperson Steve Hurlbert.

In addition, Colorado needs $11.9 million in institutional support from the university and $2.2 million from student fees. While budget deficits for large-scale athletic departments are nothing new, the predicament raises some concern about the trajectory of coach Deion Sanders' Buffaloes.

Dec 7, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George during the first half against the Colorado State Rams at CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Per Hurlbert, the report mentions Colorado will "not cut sports nor cut any resources for student-athletes" but instead aims to cut expenses. He also emphasized that “tuition money and state funds will not be used to address the deficit.”

Schrotenboer's investigation notes Colorado is projected to make $136.7 million this fiscal year, but with $163.7 million in expenses. However, the 2025 fiscal year (June 2024-June 2025) should have a "balanced" budget.

The main reasons for this deficit are glaring. Colorado has paid $20.5 million to players and $10 million per year for "Coach Prime" while not growing in adequate ways throughout the football season. The Buffs finished with the worst record of Sanders' tenure, 3-9, and second-to-last in the Big 12.

This development also comes after an array of investments from the university, many of which were cost-cutting. Last summer, Colorado resurfaced Folsom Field with artificial turf, a measure taken in part to remove the grass's constant maintenance from its expenditures.

In addition, the school introduced Buffs Premier, a service aimed at tackling the recent NCAA v. House settlement that allowed a share of department revenue for student athletes. Fans would join a tiered subscription service and receive worn merchandise and interactive experiences with Colorado players in exchange for direct reinvestment.

But so far, it has had little success. Buffs Premier has lost $17k for the athletic department since its founding last June, per public records obtained by Colorado Buffaloes On SI.

Pressure On Coach Prime

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders coaches before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Stakes are now higher than ever for Coach Prime to right the ship. Football was by far Colorado's largest expense at $60.4 million, so more losses likely mean less investment, and vice versa.

The most important offseason in recent program history is now underway. With athletic director Rick George set to step down, the university must find someone who can rejuvenate a donor base and work with Sanders to find life at Folsom again.

Colorado's priorities will be both roster and staff-building, as Sanders wasn't pleased with how either performed in 2025. The largest assistant position yet to be filled is offensive coordinator, as Pat Shurmur's play-calling duties were revoked late last season.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the transfer portal, Sanders must find players built with a "mentality" he stressed throughout his closing press conference. Offensive and defensive lines, linebackers and the secondary should see hefty renovations throughout January.

"You don't develop mentality, you select mentality," Sanders said last Saturday. "You pick mentality. It's like two guys are fighting in a boxing match. Who are you picking? You do your little homework. You pick the guy with that mentality."

If 2026 brings another losing season, Sanders may sit where many never envisioned happening this soon, considering his wide-ranging impact on the university: the hot seat.