Travis Hunter roasts Tom Brady during EA Sports College Football 25 cover shoot
Travis Hunter was in the zone during the cover shoot for EA Sports College Football 25. The Colorado Buffaloes two-way star was bouncing all over the place and showed off his one-of-a-kind personality. He also did a behind-the-scenes video with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards that was released last week.
There was a point in the video where Hunter was tossing a football around with Ewers and took off on Shedeur Sanders' mentor with a classic joke.
"Oh yeah. That's that Tom Brady ball for sure," Hunter said. "That's that Tom Brady Ball. It's flat."
Hunter was making a reference to the Deflategate scandal with Brady and the New England Patriots being accused of tampering with game balls to provide an advantage. The seven-time Super Bowl champion eventually lost an appeal in 2016 and served a four-game suspension for his role in the matter.
Hunter was the first CU player to grace the cover of EA Sports' highly anticipated game. The last time any version was on shelves was over a decade ago with NCAA Football 14. Every player who opted-in and allowed their NIL to be used received $600 and a free copy of the game. The final product will be released to the public on July 19 and will feature about 90 percent of the current players on FBS rosters.
As for Brady, he should be used to the jokes at this point. He took several on the chin during Netflix's roast of him earlier this month.