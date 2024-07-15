Travis Hunter slams Colorado's offensive line over EA Sports College Football 25
The ongoing saga with the Colorado Buffaloes football team will forever keep you entertained. When you think things have cooled down a little bit, somehow Coach Prime or someone from the Sanders family gives everyone something more entertaining than what we saw previously.
The major concerns around Shedeur Sanders' offensive line have always remained in question from his days of playing at Jackson State, but he was able to break the single-season touchdown record against Alcorn State University in 2022. He was on pace to set CU's mark as well, but was held out due to injury to finish last season.
Now we have Coach Prime's other son, Travis Hunter, playing the beta version of the EA Sports College Football 25 game with Colorado and he says “The O-Line is realistic.” YES, very realistic, “They just can’t block for nothing”.
Everyone must keep in mind that three out of the five starters on the offensive line last season played for the Buffs in 2022, and they allowed only 22 sacks during the one-win season. So, the question I would like to propose is, does the number of sacks fall on the offensive line, or does the quarterback hold the ball too long in the pocket? Yes, it's situational, but giving up nearly five sacks per game is a problem.
Shedeur Sanders was quick to come online and say Hunter was talking about the offensive line from 2023, and that may be true. However, the question that all the Buffs fans will get answered very soon is just how bad this offensive line is going to be protecting CU's "Grown" QB in the pocket this upcoming season. Will he be able to stand back there and order his favorite Starbucks drink, while waiting for DoorDash to deliver it to the stadium and be able to take a sip before finding his favorite wide receiver open down the field or will we see more of what Buffs fans had to endure last season?
Remember how Khalil Benson went off on his teammates, saying "I'll be damned if we give up fifty-something sacks this year. Y'all are not going to be here and I don't give a F--- who says something about it." He was mad because of the lack of effort by the offensive line. It's nothing he was used to while at Indiana over the past three seasons.
If I was a betting man, I would take the over of watching Sanders get sacked another
30 times this season. Because I believe Hunter is giving some truth about the offensive line that is currently on campus not being able to block anyone, and Sanders is trying to find another Herculean way to take sour lemons and make it into sweet tea.