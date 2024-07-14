Deion Sanders has recruiting success, but what about five-star QB Julian Lewis
Everything that has been surrounding the Colorado football program concerning whether Deion Sanders is going to stay or leave, fans can rest assured he's working to build the
program for the future. Remember what he said during the holiday break while on the boat in Miami, Florida, he needed the time to live a little bit.
Now that the Big 12 Media Day is over, he’s back to building the pipeline of recruits the Buffs are looking to have become a part of their program and that will further help move the team along for future success. While Coach Prime and Colorado received a verbal commitment from Houston two-way athlete, Quanell X Farrakhan, the class of 2025 is still missing a few pieces.
We all know Sanders has a love affair with the transfer portal, but there has to be other talent on the books collectively. Farrakhan, who's a product of North Shore High School, transferred to the powerhouse for more exposure. Per Rivals, he is listed as a four-star recruit at 6-foot and 185 pounds.
Coach Prime got himself another elusive route runner that if given an inch, can breakaway and go the distance for a score. Watching Farrakhan catch bubble screen passes and run the ball down the field untouched is something Buffs fans will marvel at playing for their team. His route running ability allows him to tear the top off an opposing defense, especially if a defender doesn’t find a way to reroute Farrakhan at the line of scrimmage.
The addition of this talent to their offense next season will be something to watch because Farrakhan will require opposing teams to pick their poison on whether they want to have man coverage or some kind of zone. Coach Prime has found another Dylan Edwards to insert chaos. One thing that wasn’t mentioned is Farrakhan can be used as a running back as well. With all that said, adding Farrakhan is nice, but does it add another incentive for Julian Lewis to be swayed into Boulder?
The five-star QB is now mulling his options with Colorado still in the mix. Shedeur Sanders even mentioned Lewis while in Las Vegas for Big 12 Media Days, saying he wanted him to be the son-in-waiting when he leaves after this year. It all sounds good to say, but if Lewis is pumping up his following at the expense of four different fanbases, when do talks get serious? Colorado lost out on pursuing three different QBs to keep Lewis at the forefront.
Farrakhan and others need to establish a full court press effort for Lewis to join the herd. They have a part in this as well. When Shedeur leaves for the NFL, the plans better be solid, otherwise it sounds like Coach Prime's "next QB son" might be a transfer.