WATCH: Warren Sapp laid out by Colorado Buffaloes player in practice
During the Colorado Buffaloes’ opening preseason practice, BJ Green II gave new graduate assistant and Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp a stark reminder of his immense strength.
The newcomer laid out the NFL legend in a memorable moment was captured by Thee Pregame Show. Green executed a pass-rushing drill with Sapp, who was holding a blocking pad. The result was Sapp being knocked off his feet and to the ground by the charging 6-foot-1, 270-pounder.
Despite being shaken up and rubbing his left shoulder, Sapp didn’t appear to have suffered any significant injury. The 51-year-old re-entered the drill and managed to stay on his feet during a subsequent matchup with Green, demonstrating his resilience and determination to contribute to the team’s development.
Deion Sanders hired Sapp as a graduate assistant coach. The Hall of Famer’s new role comes with a salary of $150,000 annually, a stark contrast to the nearly $59 million he earned during his illustrious 13-year NFL career. Sapp’s decision to join Sanders on the sidelines of Folsom Field was fueled by a passion for coaching and a desire to support his friend’s vision for the team.
Green came to Boulder as a transfer from Arizona State. He started his career as a walk-on and has already made an impression during his short time with the Buffs. This was proven by Green being named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, awarded annually to college football’s top interior lineman.
As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for their season opener against North Dakota State on August 29, the intensity and determination displayed by players like Green, coupled with the experience and mentorship of coaches like Sapp, set the stage for an exciting and competitive season ahead.