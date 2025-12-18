Colorado Exodus Continues As Starting Defensive Tackle Enters Transfer Portal

Despite receiving ample playing time as a true freshman this past season, defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain is reportedly leaving the Colorado Buffaloes for the college football transfer portal.

On3's Hayes Fawcett announced Thursday that Davis-Swain will enter the portal when it opens early next month, adding to a growing list of young Colorado standouts leaving Boulder. Davis-Swain started in eight games as a rookie and finished the year with 15 total tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain (91) hurries Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Soon after the Davis-Swain news broke, Fawcett reported that fellow true freshman Carde Smith will also enter the transfer portal. Smith, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman, played in three games this past season.

Davis-Swain and Smith mark the fifth and sixth members of Colorado's 2025 high school signing class to leave the Buffs. Others who've left or plan on entering the portal include linebacker Mantrez Walker, wide receiver Adrian Wilson, safety TJ Branch and offensive tackle Jay Gardenhire.

What To Make Of Colorado's Transfer Portal Exodus

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Coming off a 3-9 season in coach Deion Sanders' third year, Colorado's mass transfer portal exodus was to be expected. Still, losing a few talented freshmen and established contributors such as wide receiver Omarion Miller and safety Tawfiq Byard remains concerning.

Miller, Byard and Davis-Swain all played significant snaps this fall, meaning their departures could be attributed to NIL money, a desire to join a College Football Playoff-ready team or any number of other reasons.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) runs against Utah Utes defensive back Rock Caldwell (11) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime" made clear in his final postgame press conference of the season that he remains committed to getting Colorado back on track.

"If anybody's built to reconcile and get this back on course, it's me," Sanders said. "And I will do it if it's the last thing I do on Earth. Trust me when I tell you this was The Last Supper."

MORE: Comparing Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman Trophy Win to Travis Hunter's

MORE: New Colorado Buffaloes Recruit Shares Encouraging Update On High School Career

MORE: What Colorado's TV Ratings Say About Deion Sanders' Impact

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Updated Look At Colorado's Transfer Portal Losses

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) reacts in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ten Colorado players, including five who just wrapped their true freshman seasons, plan on entering the transfer portal when it opens next month.

Safety TJ Branch

Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis

Cornerback Noah King

Cornerback Teon Parks

Linebacker Mantrez Walker

Safety Terrance Love

Safety Tawfiq Byard

Wide receiver Omarion Miller

Defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain

Offensive lineman Carde Smith

According to BuffZone's Brian Howell, Colorado currently has 35 open scholarship spots to fill for the 2026 season. All signs now point to at least 40 transfer portal players joining the Buffs later this offseason.

As of now, by my count, Colorado has 35 open scholarship spots for 2026. That number is sure to grow, of course, as more players enter the portal. When it's all said and done, CU will probably have 40-plus transfer adds before next fall. #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) December 18, 2025

"You're going to do what you're capable of doing to heal some woes that you have, and a lot of that is up front," Sanders said last month. "A lot of that is on the defensive side of the ball... We've got some youngsters coming in the secondary that I can't wait to see. So, we know what direction we wanna go, and we're gonna get there."