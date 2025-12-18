Colorado Exodus Continues As Starting Defensive Tackle Enters Transfer Portal
In this story:
Despite receiving ample playing time as a true freshman this past season, defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain is reportedly leaving the Colorado Buffaloes for the college football transfer portal.
On3's Hayes Fawcett announced Thursday that Davis-Swain will enter the portal when it opens early next month, adding to a growing list of young Colorado standouts leaving Boulder. Davis-Swain started in eight games as a rookie and finished the year with 15 total tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Soon after the Davis-Swain news broke, Fawcett reported that fellow true freshman Carde Smith will also enter the transfer portal. Smith, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman, played in three games this past season.
Davis-Swain and Smith mark the fifth and sixth members of Colorado's 2025 high school signing class to leave the Buffs. Others who've left or plan on entering the portal include linebacker Mantrez Walker, wide receiver Adrian Wilson, safety TJ Branch and offensive tackle Jay Gardenhire.
What To Make Of Colorado's Transfer Portal Exodus
Coming off a 3-9 season in coach Deion Sanders' third year, Colorado's mass transfer portal exodus was to be expected. Still, losing a few talented freshmen and established contributors such as wide receiver Omarion Miller and safety Tawfiq Byard remains concerning.
Miller, Byard and Davis-Swain all played significant snaps this fall, meaning their departures could be attributed to NIL money, a desire to join a College Football Playoff-ready team or any number of other reasons.
"Coach Prime" made clear in his final postgame press conference of the season that he remains committed to getting Colorado back on track.
"If anybody's built to reconcile and get this back on course, it's me," Sanders said. "And I will do it if it's the last thing I do on Earth. Trust me when I tell you this was The Last Supper."
Updated Look At Colorado's Transfer Portal Losses
Ten Colorado players, including five who just wrapped their true freshman seasons, plan on entering the transfer portal when it opens next month.
- Safety TJ Branch
- Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis
- Cornerback Noah King
- Cornerback Teon Parks
- Linebacker Mantrez Walker
- Safety Terrance Love
- Safety Tawfiq Byard
- Wide receiver Omarion Miller
- Defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain
- Offensive lineman Carde Smith
According to BuffZone's Brian Howell, Colorado currently has 35 open scholarship spots to fill for the 2026 season. All signs now point to at least 40 transfer portal players joining the Buffs later this offseason.
"You're going to do what you're capable of doing to heal some woes that you have, and a lot of that is up front," Sanders said last month. "A lot of that is on the defensive side of the ball... We've got some youngsters coming in the secondary that I can't wait to see. So, we know what direction we wanna go, and we're gonna get there."
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.