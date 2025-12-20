Deion Sanders Adds Veteran Defensive Leader as Linebackers Coach

The Colorado Buffaloes are going through major roster changes this offseason, and the coaching staff is no exception. Coach Deion Sanders has a lot to manage, but one key position has now been filled.

Sanders is set to hire former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Chris Marve as the team’s next linebackers coach. The move adds a proven defensive leader with extensive ACC experience to Colorado’s staff during a pivotal offseason.

Marve, a three-time All-SEC linebacker, was a cornerstone of Virginia Tech’s defense. He helped the Hokies rank first in the ACC in red zone defense last season and second in total defense in 2023.

Meanwhile, Sanders appears to be moving on from Andre’ Hart, who served as the linebackers coach and assistant to the head coach this past season. It’s unclear whether Hart will remain with the program in another role.

The hire underscores Sanders’ focus on strengthening Colorado’s defense. With roster and staff turnover continuing, the Buffaloes are making defensive improvement a clear priority heading into next season.

Buffaloes Look to Rebuild Defense After Staff and Roster Turnover

This offseason has been full of changes for the Buffaloes, affecting both the roster and the coaching staff. Sanders has already seen 16 players enter the transfer portal, along with seven personnel moves, signaling a major shake-up for the program.

Colorado isn’t just dealing with turnover in coaching. The program lost the entire defensive line last season, and the linebacker group will also need a complete revamp to fill the gaps.

One player expected to step up as a leader is incoming four-star linebacker Carson Crawford. His talent and potential will be key for setting the tone in a young group that will have to grow quickly.

Marve’s arrival brings a steadying presence and valuable experience to the position group. He has also helped develop NFL players like Zach Cunningham, Willie Gay Jr., Oren Burks, and Stephen Weatherly.

With Marve’s experience and Crawford’s potential, the linebackers could become an important part of the Buffaloes defense. As the program continue to rebuild, this unit will be one to watch heading into next season.

Offseason Overhaul Underway for Sanders and the Buffaloes

Colorado is going through a lot of roster changes as it prepares for next season. With 16 players leaving, the team has more than 35 open scholarships—and that number could get close to 40 as the offseason goes on.

Filling all those spots will be a big job for Sanders and his staff, and the transfer portal will likely be a key way to bring in players who can contribute right away.

In addition, the program only has 11 prep signees this year, so the staff will need to balance adding new talent with helping the younger players already on the roster keep improving.

Bringing in someone like Marve helps a lot during a busy offseason. He brings experience and guidance that can get younger players up to speed while giving the defense some stability.

With Marve on board, Colorado is better set to handle both short-term needs and long-term growth on defense. He could play a big role in helping the team come together and be more competitive next season.