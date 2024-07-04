CBS Sports ranks Colorado's Deion Sanders as second-worst Big 12 coach in 2024
The Big 12 prepares to add schools from the "Four Corners" states and says goodbye to Oklahoma and Texas. New coaches for 2024 as the league underwent a significant makeover. Among the league's twelve incumbent programs, Houston stands as the sole exception to coaching continuity, with Willie Fritz stepping in from Tulane to lead the Cougars.
Utah's Kyle Whittingham is the most successful of the four coaches joining from the Pac-12. Deion Sanders is set to attract significant attention as he takes the helm of Colorado, a Big 12 charter member re-entering the league it originally helped establish. Arizona and Arizona State also bring new energy, led by Brent Brennan and Kenny Dillingham, respectively, both eager to make their mark as Power Four coaches.
Deion Sanders was ranked as one of the worst coaches in FBS, according to CBS Sports' staff. He came in as the second-worst in the conference ahead of Dillingham and 61st overall in major college football. Somehow, Nebraska's Matt Rhule was 29th overall after having a similar season in Lincoln. Here's what they said about Coach Prime.
"Sanders' first season as an FBS coach started with a bang, but ended with six straight losses. He's generated buzz and excitement by talking a big game and collecting strong transfer talent. But the foundation has cracks -- see the offensive line for one example -- as the Buffaloes transition to the Big 12 and face another tough schedule."
The Big 12 features several established coaches renowned for their success and respect within the profession. While the league lacks an obvious national title contender, it boasts numerous solid programs guided by experienced tacticians. This depth was highlighted when the league placed eight coaches among the top 30 in the 2024 CBS Sports Power Four coach rankings. This figure matches the prestigious Big Ten and SEC (each with eight coaches in the top 30), and surpasses the ACC, which has five.
Overall, the Big 12's coaching landscape is a blend of stability and fresh faces, poised to drive the league's competitive edge forward in the 2024 season. Sanders will be looking to prove the naysayers wrong and insert himself into the conversation of those at the forefront in the Big 12 coaching ranks.