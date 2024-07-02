What Nebraska's Matt Rhule said about Shedeur Sanders, Coach Prime and rivalry
Matt Rhule boasts over two decades of coaching experience, but is still trying to find his footing back in college after a bad tenure in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. His current challenge is leading the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who finished short of a bowl bid at 5-7 in 2023. Early in the season, the Huskers will face a significant test in Week 2 when the Colorado Buffaloes visit Memorial Stadium. This matchup will be particularly challenging due to CU's star quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, who Rhule regards as one of the best in college football.
"The one thing we always have to remember when we talk about Colorado is how great Shedeur is," Rhule told Fox Sports' commentator Joel Klatt on Big Noon Conversations. "(Shedeur) is one of the best football players I've ever coached against. We blitzed him, I think we sacked him like 10 times, we hit him a ton and he stood in there."
Sanders led Colorado to a decisive 36-14 victory over Nebraska at Folsom Field last year. CU's "Grown" QB put up an impressive performance that included completing 74 percent of his passes for 393 yards and scoring three touchdowns. Rhule acknowledges that Sanders' high profile and social media presence might overshadow his on-field contributions, but emphasizes his toughness and competitive nature. But Sanders' leadership has been crucial in Colorado strength early in the season.
"Everyone sees Shedeur on commercials, they see the swagger that he plays with, but he's an unbelievable competitor and he's tough," Rhule said.
The upcoming game between the Buffs and Huskers marks the 73rd edition of the former Big Eight rivalry. It will take place in Lincoln and be broadcast on national television by NBC, the first game on the Peacock network for Colorado since the 1995 Fiesta Bowl.
Rhule also praised Deion Sanders and the Buffs, highlighting the significance of the game for both the region and the sport. He appreciates how Coach Prime has expanded football's appeal to a broader audience. The early September matchup is pivotal for both teams, with Nebraska holding a historical lead in the series but Colorado showing competitive strength at Memorial Stadium in recent years.
Keyshawn Johnson predicts Colorado will be a three-loss Big 12 champion in 2024
"You take Shedeur, Travis Hunter, all the players they have and you take Coach Sanders, they're going to come into our place as a really good football team with dynamic players that you have to compete with. How good is it for that part of the country to have this game and to have it be on national TV at night?
"How good is it for the game of football? I just don't want football to become this area of the country and this area of the country. I want it to be from coast to coast. I want all 50 states. What Deion has done, in my opinion, is he's made football relevant to maybe people who weren't watching it."
This game is expected to shape the season for both programs and further energize the long-standing rivalry. Nebraska will be favored at home, setting up a perfect time for Colorado to come away with an upset in the Red Letter rivalry.