CBS Sports writer suggests NFL teams will "shy away" from Shedeur Sanders
The quarterback class for the 2025 NFL Draft isn't expected to make major headlines. Mostly because there were a record number of high quality passers taken within the first 12 picks of this year's draft. However, two names are widely projected to be off the board within the first five selections.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Georgia's Carson Beck will go toe-to-toe all season and very well could be finalist for the Heisman Trophy. But one could be coming to the league with some baggage.
CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso suggests Sanders will likely be the first QB selected, but it's complicated by the presence of his father, Deion Sanders, who will stop at nothing to make the situation right for his son.
Coach Prime is known for his strong opinions and influence and is determined to play a significant role in deciding where his son will land in the NFL. This involvement could deter some teams from selecting Shedeur.
"Some teams will shy away from the son of ‘Prime Time,’ but it wouldn't be outlandish for a franchise to embrace all of it," Trapasso said. He added that if Shedeur shows more power on his long throws and maintains his poise in the pocket while occasionally using his legs to gain yards, he could very well be considered for the No. 1 overall pick.
Coach Prime has publicly stated his reluctance for Shedeur to play in cold-weather climates, citing the adverse effect on a quarterback's throwing ability. Furthermore, during an appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, he suggested he had veto power over which teams could draft his son and Colorado star cornerback Travis Hunter. Deion reportedly has a list of preferred teams for both players, adding another layer of complexity to Shedeur's draft situation.
While Shedeur Sanders is a strong contender for being a top pick, many scouts are waiting this situation out. The draft positioning of both Sanders and Beck will be closely watched as the draft approaches, with Shedeur's unique circumstances adding an intriguing twist to the usual draft narratives.
Despite the perceived low for the 2025 quarterback class, the journeys of both QBs promise to provide plenty of excitement and drama during the upcoming college football season.