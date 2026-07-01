Colorado Contending for Four-Star Wide Receiver Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders have placed a much greater emphasis on recruiting, especially when it comes to the 2027 class, which ranks No. 4 in the Big 12 and No. 42 in the nation, per ON3. With the success that Colorado is now having on the recruiting trail, Coach Prime and the Buffaloes could be in a position to build the program for the present and for the future.

On the perimeter, Colorado has an opportunity to land another receiver who could provide great depth to this class that already includes four-star Jaidon Kelly-Murray and three-star Ryan Ferdinand.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver Khalil Taylor

The next receiver that Colorado is looking to land is four-star Khalil Taylor out of Pine-Richland High School in Pennsylvania. According to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Nebraska is the favorite to land Taylor when he commits on July 6, however, Colorado and Penn State are still both in the mix.

Based on Rivals' rankings, Taylor is the No. 90 player in the country, the No. 17 player at his position, and the No. 4 player in Pennsylvania. With those rankings in mind, Taylor is a player who would be a great addition to any program, but specifically with Colorado because of the young talent that the Buffaloes have started to stack up.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Khalil Taylor’s Skill Set And Fit With Colorado

On Taylor’s 2025 tape, he showcased great speed and an ability to consistently create explosive plays down the field. Standing at 5-11 and 190 pounds, Taylor has solid size that also enables him to make contested catches down the field against opposing defensive backs.

Overall, Taylor is a prospect who could add a unique element to the Buffaloes’ offense, especially under new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. As an offensive mind, Marion has found success at nearly every stop by establishing a physical rush attack in addition to getting the ball out in space to his best playmakers.

To maximize the skill sets across the board, Marion has adopted the idea of positionless football, which creates tough matchups for the defense and, in many cases, can create explosive plays for the offense.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor could fit right into Marion’s offense with his ability to be effective in space against defenders who may have a tough time bringing him down. With Taylor’s skill set, Marion could end up using him as one of the top playmakers as an outside receiver, in the slot, or potentially in the backfield to get Taylor matched up with linebackers and safeties. However, for Taylor to have success in Marion’s offense, the play of the quarterback is crucial.

Heading into next season, Colorado is expected to start redshirt freshman Julian Lewis, who could succeed in Marion’s offense with his point guard-type skill set. For the 2027 season, the Buffaloes have already landed quarterback Andre Adams, who Marion has publicly talked about being a great fit for his offense.

All that to say, if Taylor does choose to commit to Colorado, he should have a solid quarterback situation and offensive scheme to help him have a successful collegiate career.

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