One Assistant Coach Quietly Reshaping This Colorado Buffaloes Team

Coach Deion Sanders pulled off 14 different coaching changes for the Colorado Buffaloes, including making some internal hires and promotions.

But one external hire clearly is reigniting enthusiasm for Buffaloes football, especially amid Colorado's disastrous 3-9 season. And this same newcomer is quietly helping reshape this program, which could even lead to a nomination for the Broyles Award (honors the nation's top assistant) when it's all said and done.

Who's Helping Reunite This Colorado Team

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Sanders pulled the bold offseason move of siphoning Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion after one season with the Hornets.

Now Marion's imprint on the program is becoming more visible. And not just from a schematics standpoint.

Marion installed fiery motivation for Alabama transfer running back Richard Young during a scrimmage practice clip. He told Young that he was being thrown around, and that it's time to retaliate.

🚨Colorado OC Brennan Marion wants his RBs to run the ball like Derrick Henry…



Coach Prime loving it too… Watch⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TY0jeZRwPq — Life and Football (@LifeandBall) July 1, 2026

Marion also instilled a simple but profound message to the Buffaloes before hitting fall camp. He clearly appears to be far different from his offensive coordinator predecessors.

Comparison to Past Colorado Buffaloes Offensive Coordinators

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marion does continue this trend in Boulder: Past head coaches who became offensive coordinators under Sanders.

Sean Lewis brought a past head coaching background via Kent State. Pat Shurmur led the New York Giants from 2018 to 2019 and served as an interim coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.

But what separates Marion is clearly his ability to relate to his players. He also brings a past background as a running backs coach along with his wide receiver past from Tulsa University. Those elements become intertwined into creating his famed "Go-Go" offense.

Marion also brings a strong recruiting acumen compared to the predecessors. He's won over four-star talents during the 2026 recruiting cycle including former South Carolina commit Jaiden Kelly-Murray plus fellow four-star in quarterback Andre Adams. Marion's track record with offensive skill position players emerged as one reason for choosing the Buffaloes.

Scheme, recruiting and hard-nosed motivation are helping reignite a struggling offense during fall camp, which in turn can revitalize Colorado once the 2026 Buffaloes hit the field.

How 'Go-Go' Offense Reshapes Colorado

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) hands the ball off to running back Damian Henderson (26) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado still plans to pass block for Julian Lewis. But only this time the Buffaloes are ditching their past up-tempo spread attack for Marion's scheme.

That means a mixture of physical downhill running mixed with play action. That means this offense becomes more unorthodox and less predictable compared to the past three offenses under Sanders.

And it means seldom used positions now rise as a point of emphasis this fall, starting with the Buffaloes tight end room. Marion and tight ends coach Josh Niblett have hinted at running more 12 personnel this fall, which was rare for past Sanders teams. But versatility also gets illuminated in this room too, more so for a particuliar position making its return to CU.

Niblett added how the fullback is making a sudden return to Colorado thanks to Marion's scheme. Brady Kopetz rises as the first option to become the hammerhead against linebackers and edge rushers to open the running game up.

Marion's presence have expanded Colorado's vision for offense, personnel groupings and even recruiting. Once again, a breakthrough season here will spark conversations for Marion rising as a frontrunner for the Broyles Award.

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