Deion Sanders compares NFL legend's bad season to what Shedeur dealt with last year
Deion Sanders hasn't been shy about expressing his feelings on how bad Colorado's offensive line was last year. After surrendering 56 sacks, the changes couldn't come quick enough for the Buffaloes and protecting Shedeur Sanders was the top priority.
Coach Prime talked about revamping talent in the trenches a couple different times during Big 12 Media Days. One of the most notable was during an interview with BYU TV. The Colorado Buffaloes coach referenced his fellow Hall-of-Fame teammate, Steve Young, and the tough start he faced during his NFL career in the mid-80s. He also drew a comparison to his son's first season at CU.
“See, most people, they don’t know that Steve. They don’t know Tampa Steve, Sanders said. "That’s what you’re talking about. They’re talking about the 49er Steve. Tampa Steve, That dude was a dog. But he was getting hit like Shedeur was getting hit last year, right? That’s how Tampa Steve was getting hit. I mean, he was a dog. He was getting his butt kicked. Then he went to San Fran and the rest is history.”
Young had one hell of a time with the Bucs and the numbers speak volumes on what he faced early. The former BYU standout went 3-16 as a starter with 11 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Not to mention, he was sacked a franchise-record 47 times in 1986. His "Push through the adversity" story is proof that you never know what’s on the other side. He recalled in an interview last year how tough playing for the Buccaneers was on him. At the time, there was a lack of talent around him, but his saving grace was then-Tampa Bay owner Hugh Culverhouse allowed him to pick where he was traded.
Sanders also recalled a memorable story about how Young flipped him over after throwing an interception in 1995. Coach Prime said he was still mad about the moment.
“I picked (a pass) off. I read it perfectly. Picked it off, and I was doing it towards the sideline," Sanders said. "See, if I hadn’t played with Steve Young, I wouldn’t have known how fast he was. I said, ‘Okay, he may get the angle on me. Let me go ahead and get this over with right now.’ Because I wanted to high step for like 60 (yards). I wanted to cut back on him and just get him out of the way. I tried to cut back on him, and he, I don’t know how in the world he did, he hit me low and flipped me, and I was so mad. Because that should have been another house call."
Sanders and the Buffs are days away from officially entering the Big 12 conference on August 2. They'll open the 2024 football season against North Dakota State on August 29 at Folsom Field (8 p.m./ TV:ESPN).