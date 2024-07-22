Will Pat Shurmur's offense position Colorado for Big 12 title bid in 2024?
Everyone has taken a deep dive and debated the changes for the Colorado Buffaloes to be successful this season. While many have asked why the running game was a non-factor last year, who will be getting more targets with the deep receiving corps? When it comes to Shedeur Sanders, expect Coach Prime and his coaching staff to continue to press forward doing things their way.
The complaints about the offensive line needing to be overhauled after a 50-plus sacks season became overwhelming. Buffs fans got their wish and will find out just how good this new group will be once they step out on the field against North Dakota State.
Sanders is one hell of a quarterback but has a problem holding the ball too long when he could have checked down to an open receiver that may be five to seven yards down the field to complete a pass. There is so much on the line this season for Coach Prime's middle son, who's looking to be in the Heisman race talks. His final season in Boulder will show his strengths against the opposing defenses and especially defensive backs who decided how to cover his receivers.
CU's "Grown" QB has a plethora of athletes at the wide receiver position at his disposal, who will be looking to use their elusiveness and speed to beat the defenders down the field. Looking at Colorado's stats against their opponents last season, they showed both sides of the ball needed to improve. The Buffs playing in the Big 12 would have been fun to watch and see how they would've utilized tight end Michael Harrison, along with running backs Dylan Edwards, and Anthony Hankerson in the intermediate game. It likely would've opened up big gains for the Buffs offense.
The personnel changes that have already taken place within the running back room with transfers Dallan Hayden from Ohio State and Isaiah Augustave from Arkansas will play a significant role for the Buffs this season. Not to mention, true freshman Brandon Hood from Eagles Landing Christian Academy (Georgia), who could play as a slot receiver. The trio will give defenders a problem because of their speed. Hayden and Augustave could be the bell cows with a running back by committee, providing different elements to their rushing attack.
Buffs offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will need to have that in the offensive structure to score more than 34 points per game. He'll need to be swinging for the fences with the play calling against opposing teams, who will refuse to take their foot off the gas when it comes to scoring points against Colorado. The duo of Sanders and Shurmur will look to make this a track meet when they can spread teams out beyond the hash marks, forcing them into playing man coverage against the Buffs receivers.
The question that needs to be asked is whether it will be enough for Colorado to win the Big 12? And put Sanders or Travis Hunter front and center to be considered Heisman trophy candidates? Time will tell, but winning solves everything.