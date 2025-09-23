Buffs Beat

What Deion Sanders Knows About Travis Hunter That Jacksonville Doesn’t

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders joined Jason and Travis Kelce on their New Heights podcast, where he weighed in on former Colorado star Travis Hunter’s NFL start with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ben Armendariz

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Coach Deion Sanders has never been shy about backing his players, and that hasn’t changed for his former Colorado Buffaloes, who have made the leap to the NFL.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

During a recent appearance on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, “Coach Prime” responded to questions about one of his most gifted pupils, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter.

His comments spoke directly to what many CU fans have wondered since Hunter made his pro debut: Is Jacksonville fully utilizing Hunter’s skill set?

What Sanders Knows

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) with head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When asked if he liked how the Jaguars had been using Hunter so far, Sanders’ response was frank, doubling down on his response from a week ago.

“No, no, no,” Sanders said. “They’re not using him enough. I’ve seen it with my own eyes on an everyday basis for three straight years, so I know what he’s capable of, and I know how you’ve got to take care of him.”

Sanders explained the system he built to get the most out of Hunter in college. “He never practices on Tuesday. He practices on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. He was ready to play a hundred and some snaps on Saturday, so you didn’t need to use him on a Tuesday or a Monday. You don’t use him like that.”

It was a peek behind the curtain at the meticulous planning Sanders put into managing Hunter’s workload, a plan designed to maximize his explosiveness while protecting his body.

How Sanders Knows

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter with head coach Deion Sanders after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images / Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images

For Sanders, Hunter is more than a talented rookie. He’s family.

Their connection stretches back to Hunter's High School recruitment, where Hunter, the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation, stunned the college football world by spurning Florida State to play for “Coach Prime” at HBCU Jackson State.

It was a decision that set the tone for their relationship — and Hunter's career.

He trusted Sanders to guide his development, and Sanders built an entire framework to unleash Hunter’s two-way brilliance. That meant tailoring practice schedules, recovery plans, and game scripts that allowed him to shine on both sides of the ball.

The results were historic. Hunter became the face of college football in 2024, on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy while redefining what was possible for a modern two-way star.

Now, Hunter faces the challenge of carving out a similar role in the NFL. Sanders believes that with the right balance, the same formula can work at the next level. The question is whether the Jaguars are bold enough to embrace it.

Hunter’s Role in Jacksonville

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) enters the field before the game against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Through his first three games in Jacksonville, Hunter’s workload has fluctuated. He's logged 165 total snaps: 48 in Week 1 (42 on offense, six on defense), 80 in Week 2 (42 on offense, 38 on defense), and 37 in Week 3, split almost evenly between offense and defense with one special teams play.

Though he received just two offensive targets in the third game against the Texans, when he did touch the ball, he immediately flashed the game-changing potential that made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Statistically, Hunter has recorded 10 receptions for 76 yards, tying him with Dyami Brown for the team lead among wide receivers, trailing only tight end Brenton Strange, who has 13 catches. He's also drawn 16 total targets, second on the team behind Brian Thomas Jr., whose 25 targets have translated into just seven receptions.

Hunter's offensive numbers show he's already producing at a steady clip despite limited opportunities. But Sanders’ concern isn’t about box scores — it’s about impact.

He knows Hunter is capable of tilting a game in multiple phases, and Jacksonville may be underestimating just how valuable that flexibility could be.

For now, the Jaguars appear intent on managing Hunter’s role cautiously, prioritizing development and durability. But Sanders sees a different path: one that treats Hunter not as a novelty but as a true weapon, capable of creating mismatches on both sides of the ball.

Sanders’ appearance on the New Heights podcast wasn’t just a coach praising one of his former stars. It was a reminder of what made Hunter such a phenomenon at Colorado — a willingness to defy convention and a deep trust between player and coach.

Ben Armendariz
Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.