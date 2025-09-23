What Deion Sanders Knows About Travis Hunter That Jacksonville Doesn’t
Coach Deion Sanders has never been shy about backing his players, and that hasn’t changed for his former Colorado Buffaloes, who have made the leap to the NFL.
During a recent appearance on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, “Coach Prime” responded to questions about one of his most gifted pupils, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter.
His comments spoke directly to what many CU fans have wondered since Hunter made his pro debut: Is Jacksonville fully utilizing Hunter’s skill set?
What Sanders Knows
When asked if he liked how the Jaguars had been using Hunter so far, Sanders’ response was frank, doubling down on his response from a week ago.
“No, no, no,” Sanders said. “They’re not using him enough. I’ve seen it with my own eyes on an everyday basis for three straight years, so I know what he’s capable of, and I know how you’ve got to take care of him.”
Sanders explained the system he built to get the most out of Hunter in college. “He never practices on Tuesday. He practices on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. He was ready to play a hundred and some snaps on Saturday, so you didn’t need to use him on a Tuesday or a Monday. You don’t use him like that.”
It was a peek behind the curtain at the meticulous planning Sanders put into managing Hunter’s workload, a plan designed to maximize his explosiveness while protecting his body.
How Sanders Knows
For Sanders, Hunter is more than a talented rookie. He’s family.
Their connection stretches back to Hunter's High School recruitment, where Hunter, the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation, stunned the college football world by spurning Florida State to play for “Coach Prime” at HBCU Jackson State.
It was a decision that set the tone for their relationship — and Hunter's career.
He trusted Sanders to guide his development, and Sanders built an entire framework to unleash Hunter’s two-way brilliance. That meant tailoring practice schedules, recovery plans, and game scripts that allowed him to shine on both sides of the ball.
The results were historic. Hunter became the face of college football in 2024, on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy while redefining what was possible for a modern two-way star.
Now, Hunter faces the challenge of carving out a similar role in the NFL. Sanders believes that with the right balance, the same formula can work at the next level. The question is whether the Jaguars are bold enough to embrace it.
Hunter’s Role in Jacksonville
Through his first three games in Jacksonville, Hunter’s workload has fluctuated. He's logged 165 total snaps: 48 in Week 1 (42 on offense, six on defense), 80 in Week 2 (42 on offense, 38 on defense), and 37 in Week 3, split almost evenly between offense and defense with one special teams play.
Though he received just two offensive targets in the third game against the Texans, when he did touch the ball, he immediately flashed the game-changing potential that made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Statistically, Hunter has recorded 10 receptions for 76 yards, tying him with Dyami Brown for the team lead among wide receivers, trailing only tight end Brenton Strange, who has 13 catches. He's also drawn 16 total targets, second on the team behind Brian Thomas Jr., whose 25 targets have translated into just seven receptions.
Hunter's offensive numbers show he's already producing at a steady clip despite limited opportunities. But Sanders’ concern isn’t about box scores — it’s about impact.
He knows Hunter is capable of tilting a game in multiple phases, and Jacksonville may be underestimating just how valuable that flexibility could be.
For now, the Jaguars appear intent on managing Hunter’s role cautiously, prioritizing development and durability. But Sanders sees a different path: one that treats Hunter not as a novelty but as a true weapon, capable of creating mismatches on both sides of the ball.
Sanders’ appearance on the New Heights podcast wasn’t just a coach praising one of his former stars. It was a reminder of what made Hunter such a phenomenon at Colorado — a willingness to defy convention and a deep trust between player and coach.