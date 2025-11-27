Kyle Shanahan's Candid Comments On Deion Sanders Before Facing Son Shedeur
Colorado Buffaloes fans will be watching closely this Sunday when rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders makes his first home start for the Cleveland Browns. The moment is big on its own, but it also carries an extra layer of intrigue as he’ll be facing the franchise his father once helped deliver a Super Bowl championship.
Deion Sanders won his second straight Lombardi Trophy with San Francisco in the 94-95 season, dominating as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. Now, nearly 30 years later, his son steps into a national matchup against the same organization—this time as the Browns’ new face of the future.
And few people have watched Deion’s rise, influence, and legacy more closely than 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who grew up idolizing “Prime Time” long before coaching against his son became imaginable.
Shanahan on Shedeur’s NFL Draft Slide
When asked about Shedeur Sanders’ transition from Boulder to the NFL, Shanahan didn’t hesitate to offer genuine praise for the rookie quarterback.
“I know our coaching staff thought he was a good player,” Shanahan told reporters this week. “The tapes they showed me, I thought he was a good player also. It did surprise me [seeing him go] a little bit later in the draft than he did.”
Sanders ultimately slid to the fifth round despite entering the pre-draft process as one of the most productive and polished quarterbacks in college football. During his time at Colorado, he helped revive a 1–11 program, became the face of Deion Sanders’ rebuild, and guided the Buffs to just their third bowl appearance in a decade.
That résumé didn’t go unnoticed in NFL circles—and it certainly wasn't lost on the fans in Cleveland.
From his first day in Berea, Sanders has drawn massive media attention, major fan enthusiasm, and immediate comparisons to his father’s competitiveness and composure. Now, with his first home start coming against one of the league’s toughest defenses, Sanders has a chance to accelerate Cleveland’s future and validate Shanahan’s early belief.
And while this is only the beginning of Sanders’ NFL arc, Shanahan made it clear: his talent was never in question inside NFL meeting rooms.
A Full-Circle Moment for Shanahan
When asked whether facing Shedeur feels like a full-circle moment, Shanahan’s answer was candid and reflective of his time obsessed with football in the '90s.
“It is weird just because he was my hero growing up,” Shanahan admitted. “He was probably my number one player in terms of just being a true fan of. I always talk about how I got his jersey in ’94 and wore it for about six months straight—until someone jacked it from me.”
Shanahan joked, "Still looking for that guy," but the sentiment was real. The Colorado coach wasn’t just another superstar—he was the superstar for an entire generation of fans. That appreciation for Sanders appears to have rubbed off on the rest of the Shanahan household as well.
“My wife and daughter are huge Colorado fans too,” he added. “So I gotta hear about the Buffaloes all the time.”
It’s a rare dynamic: an NFL head coach preparing to scheme against the son of the athlete he once idolized, while his own family cheers for the program that the father and son revitalized. "Coach Prime's" rise at Colorado—along with Travis Hunter, Shedeur, and the rest of the Buffs—has extended Deion’s cultural footprint into new homes across the country, even into the 49ers’ coach’s living room.
MORE: What Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis Said After Impressing In First College Start
MORE: Three Big Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
MORE: What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
A Colorado Legacy That Continues to Build National Momentum
Ever since Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter took college football by storm in 2023, Colorado has become one of the most-watched programs in America—regardless of record. Deion’s influence brought new fans, new visibility, and new cultural relevance to Boulder.
That momentum now extends into the NFL.
Shedeur starting in Cleveland—against the team that once showcased his father at peak superstardom—is a continuation of that storyline. For Buffaloes fans, it's a validation: Colorado football produces must-watch talent, and the Sanders name continues to command national interest.
Sunday’s matchup is more than just Browns vs. 49ers. It’s the merging of eras—one Sanders who defined a generation, and another who’s trying to carve out his own.