Why Deion Sanders Believes Travis Hunter Needs More Opportunity In Liam Coen’s Scheme

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter has shown flashes in Liam Coen’s offense, but Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders believes his former Colorado star deserves more opportunity to showcase his talents.

Ben Armendariz

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Former Colorado Buffaloes Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter has never been just another player on the field. From his two-way dominance in college to his star-studded transition into the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie continues to prove that he's a rare kind of talent.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) gives high-fives and signed autographs after the game between the Carol
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) gives high-fives and signed autographs after the game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. Jaguars defeated the Panthers 26-10. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But for Colorado Buffaloes fans following Hunter’s NFL journey, one unfamiliar sight has been seeing him on the sideline. And if you ask Hunter's former coach, Deion Sanders, his former protégé isn’t being used nearly enough on offense.

Sanders Speaks Up

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during an interview prior to the game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field.
Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during an interview prior to the game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-Imagn Images / John Leyba-Imagn Images

In his weekly interview with CBS Colorado’s Romi Bean, Sanders made it clear that Hunter should be more than a complementary piece of the Jaguars’ offense.

“The more they use him, the more the other teams try him, you're gonna see the plays,” Sanders said. “I just want to see them doing a better job of getting him involved in the offense because he's a big play waiting to happen.”

Sanders has seen firsthand what happens when Hunter gets opportunities.

At CU, Hunter wasn’t just a lockdown cornerback — he also recorded 171 receptions for 2,167 yards and 24 touchdowns over his college career. He thrived in big moments, posting ten 100-yard receiving performances across two seasons with the Buffs.

Paired with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Hunter continuously delivered when Colorado needed it most. That track record gives Sanders confidence that if Jaguars coach Liam Coen can feature Hunter more consistently on offense, his impact in the NFL will grow quickly.

Finding a Role in Coen’s Offense

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) has a laugh with Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) has a laugh with Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) during the first half of the first preseason game as Head Coach Liam Coen coaches from the sideline where the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars drafted Hunter with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to help spark Jacksonville’s offensive attack and maximize quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s talent. An excellent fit for coach Liam Coen's system, which emphasizes tempo, versatility, and mismatches, the very things Hunter excels at on the field.

And while Hunter has shown flashes of his potential in the NFL, showcasing elite speed, footwork, and route-running skills, he's yet to have the type of breakout performance or highlight-reel moment Colorado fans grew accustomed to.

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) makes the grab on an interception as Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis H
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) makes the grab on an interception as Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks on during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Panthers 26-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's a narrative that might not even exist if Lawrence hadn’t underthrown him on a deep ball against Carolina that was picked off by Jaycee Horn — a play that, if it had gone according to plan, likely would have been Hunter’s first NFL touchdown.

Still, through the first two games of the season, Hunter currently leads the Jaguars in receptions with nine on 14 targets, though those catches have amounted to just 55 yards.

Patiently Awaiting Hunter’s Potential

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) lines on the line of scrimmage
Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) lines on the line of scrimmage prior to a play against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Of course, the NFL presents a steeper challenge for Hunter than college did.

Not only is the talent level higher across the board, but Hunter is attempting something the average players don't: learning two playbooks at once while balancing the workload of playing on both sides of the ball.

That reality makes patience an essential part of his development. Coen addressed that balancing act earlier this week.

“I mean, I think, if anything, we probably have a little bit more encouragement and excitement about where things went this last week in terms of being able to handle that workload,” Coen said. “We’ve got to manage it, though, like it’s something we are constantly evaluating.

“So, is it a concern? No, it’s just something that we definitely need to make sure we’re constantly evaluating and being able to tweak if necessary.”

The Jaguars know that Hunter’s rare two-way skill set comes with unique demands, and managing that workload wisely will be key in unlocking his full potential. If Jacksonville has playoff aspirations this season, then finding a way to make Hunter an even bigger contributor on offense will be essential.

For "Coach Prime," though, the formula is simple: put the ball in Hunter’s hands and let him — be him.

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

