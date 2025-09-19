Why Deion Sanders Believes Travis Hunter Needs More Opportunity In Liam Coen’s Scheme
Former Colorado Buffaloes Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter has never been just another player on the field. From his two-way dominance in college to his star-studded transition into the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie continues to prove that he's a rare kind of talent.
But for Colorado Buffaloes fans following Hunter’s NFL journey, one unfamiliar sight has been seeing him on the sideline. And if you ask Hunter's former coach, Deion Sanders, his former protégé isn’t being used nearly enough on offense.
Sanders Speaks Up
In his weekly interview with CBS Colorado’s Romi Bean, Sanders made it clear that Hunter should be more than a complementary piece of the Jaguars’ offense.
“The more they use him, the more the other teams try him, you're gonna see the plays,” Sanders said. “I just want to see them doing a better job of getting him involved in the offense because he's a big play waiting to happen.”
Sanders has seen firsthand what happens when Hunter gets opportunities.
At CU, Hunter wasn’t just a lockdown cornerback — he also recorded 171 receptions for 2,167 yards and 24 touchdowns over his college career. He thrived in big moments, posting ten 100-yard receiving performances across two seasons with the Buffs.
Paired with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Hunter continuously delivered when Colorado needed it most. That track record gives Sanders confidence that if Jaguars coach Liam Coen can feature Hunter more consistently on offense, his impact in the NFL will grow quickly.
MORE: Three Concerning Takeaways From Colorado’s Tough Loss to Houston
MORE: Houston Coach Willie Fritz Addresses Missed Postgame Handshake With Deion Sanders
MORE: Deion Sanders Accepts Blame in Blunt Comments After Ugly Colorado Loss
Finding a Role in Coen’s Offense
The Jaguars drafted Hunter with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to help spark Jacksonville’s offensive attack and maximize quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s talent. An excellent fit for coach Liam Coen's system, which emphasizes tempo, versatility, and mismatches, the very things Hunter excels at on the field.
And while Hunter has shown flashes of his potential in the NFL, showcasing elite speed, footwork, and route-running skills, he's yet to have the type of breakout performance or highlight-reel moment Colorado fans grew accustomed to.
It's a narrative that might not even exist if Lawrence hadn’t underthrown him on a deep ball against Carolina that was picked off by Jaycee Horn — a play that, if it had gone according to plan, likely would have been Hunter’s first NFL touchdown.
Still, through the first two games of the season, Hunter currently leads the Jaguars in receptions with nine on 14 targets, though those catches have amounted to just 55 yards.
Patiently Awaiting Hunter’s Potential
Of course, the NFL presents a steeper challenge for Hunter than college did.
Not only is the talent level higher across the board, but Hunter is attempting something the average players don't: learning two playbooks at once while balancing the workload of playing on both sides of the ball.
That reality makes patience an essential part of his development. Coen addressed that balancing act earlier this week.
“I mean, I think, if anything, we probably have a little bit more encouragement and excitement about where things went this last week in terms of being able to handle that workload,” Coen said. “We’ve got to manage it, though, like it’s something we are constantly evaluating.
“So, is it a concern? No, it’s just something that we definitely need to make sure we’re constantly evaluating and being able to tweak if necessary.”
The Jaguars know that Hunter’s rare two-way skill set comes with unique demands, and managing that workload wisely will be key in unlocking his full potential. If Jacksonville has playoff aspirations this season, then finding a way to make Hunter an even bigger contributor on offense will be essential.
For "Coach Prime," though, the formula is simple: put the ball in Hunter’s hands and let him — be him.