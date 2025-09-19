Why Deion Sanders Believes Travis Hunter Needs More Opportunity In Liam Coen’s Scheme

🔥 Travis & Jags. Coach Prime. #12 a Big Play Waiting to Hapen



"The more they use him, the more the other teams try him, you gonna see the plays. I just want to see them doing a better job of getting him involved in the offense. He's a big play waiting to happen" https://t.co/FoQ0Xfh5WD pic.twitter.com/o8f5waOiSh