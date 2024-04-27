2024 Colorado Football Spring Game: How to Watch, Game Time, TV schedule
Deion Sanders and Colorado prepare for the start of the 2024 football season with the Black and Gold Spring Game at Folsom Field. Last year's event was Coach Prime's introduction to Boulder after taking over as Buffaloes head coach three months prior. The Hall-of-Famer put on quite the show in front of his first sellout crowd and ESPN broadcasting to the world.
A year later and the hype is still there for the Buffs. However, there won't be the same type of build up from last April. The second second for Prime will bring more attention with the same celebrity atmosphere on the sidelines. There was a standard set and will only get bigger in 2024.
Colorado’s offensive attack runs through Shedeur Sanders who looks to build off a record-setting year with 3,230 passing yards and 27 touchdowns in 2023. The Buffs “Grown” QB could’ve done further damage, but was kept out for the final six quarters of the season with a fractured back. That could be in large part to CU’s offensive line giving up 56 sacks, which was the most in Power Five. However, Sanders and his staff made it a priority to rebuild the O-line with new talent, including five-star IMG Academy product Jordan Seaton. This will be the start of Sanders final season in Boulder. He has committed to the 2025 NFL Draft and is projected to be Colorado's highest pick in school history.
Travis Hunter was the most electrifying player in college football last year. He saw the most snaps in the nation, averaging 116 per game on both sides of the ball. Despite missing three games due to a lacerated liver, Hunter finished second on the team with 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns. He was also tied for the team lead with three interceptions, recorded 31 tackles, led the team with five pass deflections and had two tackles for loss. The 2023 Paul Hornung Award winner will be in his final year with the Buffs.
Colorado’s defense went through struggles down the stretch last year, allowing an average of 453.3 yards and 34.8 points per game, with both in the bottom ten nationally. Hunter was one of the most dominant cover corners in college football last year. He’ll take on the senior leadership role with a handful of outstanding transfers coming aboard for the Buffs, including a trio of four-star defensive lineman– Pitt’s Samuel Okunlola ASU’s BJ Green, and LSU’s Quency Wiggins.
With the hype of Coach Prime’s Power Five debut season behind him, Colorado enters 2024 trying to silence the naysayers. Sanders will lean on a great number of transfers to carry the load once again, but the usual standouts will shine on their way to the league next year. Four wins was a great accomplishment after arguably the worst season in program history in 2022. Anything short of a postseason bid would be a letdown for the Buffs.
2024 Colorado Football Black and Gold Spring Game
Saturday, April 27
Game time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: Pac-12 Network (Available on Fubo)
Radio: 850 KOA (Mark Johnson, Gary Barnett)