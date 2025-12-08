How Colorado’s Focus On Family Connections Could Boost Recruiting

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders are starting to build real momentum on the recruiting trail, signing their prep class and staying active in the transfer portal. It’s an essential offseason for a program trying to reset after a frustrating year.

Colorado has gotten creative with its approach, landing four-stars wide receiver Xavier McDonald and athlete Alexander Ward — and then following it up by securing commitments from their brothers as well.

2027 three-star cornerback Dolph McDonald and 2026 wide receiver Christian Ward are also headed to Boulder. McDonald is locked in for next year’s class, while Ward has a real chance to carve out a role in the Buffaloes’ receiver room as early as next season.

Not many programs can tap into family ties the way Colorado has, and the Buffaloes look ready to lean all the way into it.

They’re banking on chemistry, continuity, and the kind of built-in trust you can’t coach — and if it pays off, Sanders may have uncovered a recruiting formula that gives Colorado a much-needed edge in a crowded landscape.

Colorado’s Push for Family Ties Could Reshape Its Recruiting

The Buffaloes don’t have the same recruiting resources as many programs, but Sanders has consistently sold recruits on a vision. One strategy he’s exploring is leaning on family connections.

Landing the Ward and McDonald brothers is a big win for the program and could be a blueprint for future recruiting classes. In many cases, it’s easier to secure a commitment when brothers can come together.

The Indiana Hoosiers found similar success with Heisman favorite Fernando Mendoza and his brother Alberto, showing how one family connection can bring in multiple impact players — a strategy Colorado could replicate.

By continuing to lean on these family ties, Colorado could build chemistry and continuity that most programs spend years trying to create. For a Buffaloes team looking to rebound, that kind of edge could make all the difference on the recruiting trail.

Why Landing the McDonald Brothers Is a Win for Colorado

Sanders and the Buffaloes landing both brothers is a big win for the program and a much-needed spark heading into the offseason. With newly hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion in place, Colorado needed to make a move for McDonald, especially with the roster thin at wide receiver.

Securing his brother on the defensive side was the perfect bonus.

Sophomore Omarion Miller showed flashes this year, but he’s no Travis Hunter. Colorado still needs a true pass-catcher who can be a steady, reliable target for five-star quarterback Julian Lewis over the next few seasons, and McDonald fits that need immediately.

Dolph, meanwhile, has a chance to grow under Sanders in the secondary. With multiple defensive backs entering the portal, even a three-star prospect becomes vital as the Buffaloes rebuild the back end of their defense from the ground up.

Bringing in both brothers gives Colorado a built-in bond that can speed up their growth on opposite sides of the ball. That kind of connection travels, and if it shows up on Saturdays, the Buffaloes may get more out of this duo than their rankings ever hinted.