Preston Ashley's Heartwarming Video Proves Deion Sanders' Recruiting Influence

Four-star defensive back recruit Preston Ashley has wanted to play for Colorado coach Deion Sanders longer than he has understood recruiting rankings or even depth charts. The Colorado Buffaloes’ newest defensive back signee made that clear when he posted a childhood video of himself in a bandana, announcing his “first day training” and introducing himself as “aka Deion Sanders.”

That clip resurfaced this week as Ashley signed his letter of intent with Colorado, completing a path from the backyard to a spot in the secondary built by the coach he once pretended to be.

Brandon High cornerback Preston Ashley has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some guys have a dream. I'm about to live mine. ##SkoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/W7Wf706haB — Preston Ashley (@AshleyBallers) December 6, 2025

Ashley, a 5-foot-11, 185‑pound defensive back, joins the Buffaloes’ 2026 newcomer class as one of its headliners. He is a four‑star prospect and an Under Armour All-American, rated inside the national top 250 by several services and among the top defensive backs in Mississippi’s 2026 class.

Across four varsity seasons at Brandon High School, which competes in Mississippi’s 7A classification, he recorded more than 200 tackles, 14 pass breakups, eight tackles for loss and three interceptions while helping the Bulldogs reach two state championship games and another semifinal.

Built For Colorado’s Secondary

Brandon wide receiver Preston Ashley (1) looks at his phone before a high school football game between Petal and Brandon at Bulldog Stadium in Brandon, Miss., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. Petal defeated Brandon 27-21. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Recruiters view Ashley as a versatile defensive back capable of playing multiple roles. Some lists slot him as a cornerback, others as a safety, and he has described himself as a “pure defensive back” willing to line up wherever the staff needs him. That flexibility matters for a Colorado defense that has shuffled players between corner, nickel and safety the past two seasons and is still searching for a stable rotation.

On film, Ashley has played press coverage on the outside, slid into the slot, and shown up as an extra defender in the run game. As a junior, he finished with 68 tackles, five pass breakups and a defensive touchdown on a fumble return for a Brandon team that reached the 7A title game; as a sophomore he added 66 tackles for a group that made the semifinals.

Coaches who have broken down his tape highlight his willingness to tackle in space and his ability to diagnose screens, all while having a knack for finding the football.

Football Family, Familiar Expectations

Ashley’s background suggests he understands the demands that come with major-college football. His father, Tyrone, played at Ole Miss, while uncles Rowell and Rock Preston played at Ole Miss and Florida State. Rowell spent time with the Green Bay Packers, and Rock won a national championship with the Seminoles in 1993. Growing up around that level of experience, Ashley has said, helped him learn early what work habits and preparation are required to move from high school standout to reliable college player.

That foundation contributed to a lengthy offer list that stretched across the SEC, Big Ten and ACC before he committed to Colorado in June and later signed during the early period. Staffers at Brandon and evaluators who have worked with him describe a player who is comfortable with big expectations and rarely comes off the field.

Why Colorado Made Sense

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kanye Udoh (6) carries for a touchdown past Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Reginald Hughes (50) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ashley has repeatedly called Colorado coach Deion Sanders his hero since childhood and said he grew up studying Sanders’ highlights and personality long after his playing days ended.

The four-star prospect has pointed out to the stories of players and coaches attending one another’s weddings and staying connected off the field as evidence of the family atmosphere he wants in a college program.

Ashley has also made it clear he was not shopping for a promise that he would start as a freshman. A meeting with defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, who emphasized competition and declined to guarantee anything beyond an opportunity, helped lock in his commitment. Ashley has described himself as a player who expects to earn snaps and said he is comfortable working his way up, just as he did at Brandon.

The personality that shows up on his social media—a confident player who signs off with “Presto Money”—has been echoed in scouting reports from those who have spoken with him. They describe an outgoing, engaged player who still responds well to structure and demanding coaching, a combination Colorado has tried to prioritize in the defensive back room.​

How He Fits Colorado’s 2026 Plan

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

For Colorado, Ashley’s signing comes at an important stage of the rebuild. The Buffaloes’ 2025 defense showed improvement but continued to deal with issues in run support, tackling and overall depth at corner as injuries and roster turnover mounted. Coaches have made it clear they will continue to use the transfer portal to plug immediate holes, but they also want homegrown answers who can develop in the system.

Ashley fits that long-term plan. The staff expects him to benefit from a year in the Buffaloes’ strength and conditioning program and from daily work against receivers. In time, they believe he can move between outside corner, nickel and safety depending on matchups.

A decade after a young Ashley looked into a camera, bandana tied tight, and called himself “Deion Sanders,” he is set to arrive in Boulder with a chance to learn directly from the coach who helped shape his football dream.