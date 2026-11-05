Arizona State Coach Kenny Dillingham Drops Insight Into Colorado Connection

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders feels relatable to Arizona State Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham in one aspect. Both started their head coaching journeys at their respective posts during their first and final season in the Pac-12.

Dillingham already believes he's facing pro-ready talent on the side of the Buffaloes for the Nov. 7 showdown in Tempe, Arizona. Yet Dillingham is awfully familiar with two more Colorado coaches.

Who Else Kenny Dillingham Knows on Colorado

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders stands of the field before their game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dillingham delivered praise for two more members of Sanders' staff, both of whom he had previously worked with.

"Coach [Chris] Marve, I worked with him at Florida State. He's a remarkably smart person," Dillingham told reporters following a Nov. 4 practice. "Like, he went to Vanderbilt, team captain, like remarkably smart. So he's going to have some things for us, and he does a great job."

Dillingham likely will see lots of twists and blitzes from Marve, plus mixing some coverages. Both were with a Seminoles team that were led by coach Mike Norvell before his dismissal on Nov. 1. But he shared previous praise for offensive coordinator Brennan Marion too, another past co-worker of his.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Coach Marion does a great job. They've always been one of the best rushing teams in the country. They've always ran the ball at a high clip throughout his entire career. I actually worked with him at Arizona State," Dillingham revealed. "They've been playing really good football on offense, specifically the last three weeks."

Marion was quality control coordinator at ASU before his coaching arc really took off. Dillingham was a young offensive analyst during that time. Both also share a connection with coach Gus Malzahn; Marion playing for him as a wide receiver at Tulsa in the late 2000s, while Dillingham serving as a past offensive coordinator at Auburn.

Kenny Dillingham Now Thriving With Past Colorado Weapon

Oct 31, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates with wide receiver Derek Eusebio (5) after scoring a touchdown against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Big 12 Conference showdown comes with a reunion angle of sorts. Dillingham will again coach against two former coaching colleagues of his.

Yet Sanders is familar with a wide receiver on ASU's side: Transfer Omarion Miller.

One of the first Sanders recruits for the 2023 class has since become a 40-catch weapon for the offensive minded Dillingham. Miller enters this showdown with 41 receptions, 427 yards and three touchdowns. But he delivered his biggest collegiate growth in 2025 despite Colorado's 3-9 mark.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders stands on the field as the team warms up before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The native of Vivian, Louisiana, led the way with 45 receptions for 808 yards and scored eight touchdowns, all becoming career-best marks for him. He especially won over Colorado fans with his second-half surge in 2023 against a USC team led by quarterback Caleb Williams: Catching seven passes for 196 yards and scoring once in the near-comeback upset, as USC escaped 48-41.

Miller has delivered one 100-yard game for ASU, coming against Morgan State on Sept. 5 (eight catches for 102 yards and one touchdown). He's going to aim to improve his production from Halloween, though, which saw Miller catch four passes and rack up just 37 yards, despite scoring once in the 27-20 loss to No. 8 BYU.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.