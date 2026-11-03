Deion Sanders Reacts to Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham's Colorado Praise

The Colorado Buffaloes showed there's still grit left in their 2026 season. Colorado remains two games under .500 at 3-5, but their 27-24 overtime win over Kansas State snapped a five-game slide.

Plus, in the process, it prevented CU from being mathematically eliminated from a bowl bid. And their tenacity in that emotional win at Folsom Field certainly sparked praise from Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham on Nov. 2, who also spoke highly of coach Deion Sanders.

Oct 31, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks on during the second half of a game against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They’re playing as competitive football as any team in our league right now. So I think he’s done a really good job," Dillingham told reporters during his presser. "You know, they’ve got multiple NFL guys on this defense, multiple NFL guys on this offense, especially up front, wide receiver. So this is a good football team. He’s put together a good roster.”

Now Sanders earned the chance to react to Dillingham's statement.

What Deion Sanders Said in Response

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So count Dillingham as one who believes Colorado hasn't lost a competitive edge under Sanders. This is despite the constant national criticism Sanders receives amid the dismal record. Sanders has now earned his chance to sit and take questions. And Dillingham's praise rose as a question directed towards the now fourth-year head coach.

"I'm not thinking about what talent we have on our roster. I knew what kind of talent we have on the roster," Sanders began. "I know I'm thinking about putting that talent to work and placing them in the right situations so that they can shine. We know we have a lot of talent on the roster. We've been doing that."

However, Sanders added "Thank God someone else pointed that out," in alluding to Dillingham.

Deion Sanders Still Perplexes Fans With Running Back Quote

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) carries the ball in the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ironically, Sanders caught the wrong kind of attention during that same presser when he addressed the talent on his roster.

Sanders first dove into the performance of Alabama running back transfer Richard Young, who surfaced as Colorado's leading rusher against Kansas State on Halloween. Sanders acknowledged that Young never threw a "pity party" about not earning past opportunities from CU. Yet his next words drew confusion.

"You’ve seen Moe, you know, Curly, Larry, who all in the backfield — not saying they 'The Three Stooges,' but you know what I’m saying,” Sanders stated in describing why Young had to wait his turn. “You seeing them multiple names (at running back). I can’t remember names to save my life. He hadn’t got his opportunity, a true opportunity, and he got it. And that’s the most touches he’s ever had in a college football game. So he proved that he’s more than worthy.”

Still, fans online started to believe that Sanders became forgetful of who else comprises his backfield outside of Young, despite sharing how he knew the talent on his roster.

Looking Ahead to Colorado vs. Arizona State

Oct 31, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks on against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado owns a 4-11 mark against ASU, including getting dismantled 42-17 in Boulder during Nov. 2025.

Sanders has defeated a Dillingham-led Sun Devils team before. The coaches met during their first, and last, season in the Pac-12 back in 2023, with Colorado winning 27-24. Dillingham and Sanders were first-year coaches leading their teams.

Now Colorado is earning the chance to deliver its second two-game winning streak of the 2026 season. ASU enters 4-4 overall but 2-3 in conference play, yet took No. 7 BYU to the wire before eventually falling 27-20 on Oct. 31.

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