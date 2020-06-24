Is Ashaad Clayton going to wear the No. 0 for the CU Buffs?

Is Ashaad Clayton hinting at wearing the No. 0 for the Colorado Buffaloes next season?

It certainly appears so on Twitter.

Clayton tweeted on Wednesday, "New Number....New Era...."

He quote tweeted that a few hours later with the hashtag "Hunch0", and then a follow-up tweet with just the number zero.

When the four-star running back signed with the Buffs in February, he announced he was bringing Byron "Whizzer" White's No. 24 out of retirement.

CU announced soon after they would be bringing some other numbers out of retirement as well with a patch on the jersey to honor that player.

"Current players and recruits ask all the time for jersey numbers, and often the retired ones have come up," Rick George said at the time. "We explored ways we could bring the numbers back into use and believe we have found a way to do so, along with bringing attention to those who previously had them retired by the uniform patch."

Although it is unclear whether or not Colorado will still bring numbers out of retirement, it appears Clayton will not wear the No. 24 for the Buffaloes.

Instead, he has opted for No. 0, a number that hasn't just recently been legalized in the NCAA for college football.

The NCAA approved the use of the number in April of this year in order to aid in the confusion of having multiple players wearing the same number.

If Clayton goes through with this decision, he will be the first CU Buff to don the No. 0 and one of the first players in college football history.