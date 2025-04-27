Buffs Beat

Baltimore Ravens Draft LaJohntay Wester: 3 Things To Know About Clutch Receiver

The Baltimore Ravens drafted former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester with the No. 203 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. It’s a major step forward for a player whose football journey has been defined by perseverance, versatility, and clutch performances. Here are three things Ravens fans need to know about Wester.

Ben Armendariz

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) runs drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) runs drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
In this story:

After transferring to the Colorado Buffaloes from Florida Atlantic, wide receiver LaJohntay Wester quickly became one of Colorado coach Deion Sanders most consistent offensive weapons in 2024. Now, he's bringing that same explosiveness to the NFL as the Baltimore Ravens drafted Wester with the No. 203 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Here are three things Ravens fans need to know about their newest playmaker:

1. A Pillar of Consistency

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (13) against the Arizona Wildcats at Ari
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (13) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In his lone season with the Buffaloes, Wester made an immediate impact. He appeared in all 13 games, starting 12 of them, and posted 74 receptions for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 12.6 yards per catch showcased his reliability in the slot and his ability to stretch plays after the catch. Wester concluded his college career with 326 receptions, ranking sixth all-time in FBS history.

He also finished the season as Colorado’s leader in total receptions and receiving touchdowns—impressive for a newcomer in an offense loaded with talent. Wester and Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter became the first duo in school history to both record at least 10 receiving touchdowns in the same season. Wester also proved to be a safety net for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, routinely converting tough third downs and displaying elite body control in traffic.

MORE: Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Snag 'Freak Athlete' From Transfer Portal

MORE: How Transfer Portal Receiver Sincere Brown Impacts Colorado Buffaloes' Receiver Room

MORE: Nico Iamaleava To Transfer To Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes? Why It Doesn't Make Sense

2. Clutch Under Pressure: The Baylor Hail Mary

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) catches a pass to tie the game i
Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) catches a pass to tie the game in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Wester's breakout moment—and perhaps one of the most electric plays of Colorado’s 2024 season—came on Sept. 21 against Baylor. With the Buffaloes trailing by seven in the final seconds, Shedeur Sanders launched a Hail Mary into the end zone. Wester, bracketed by defenders, adjusted perfectly on the run and slid into the catch to come down with the game-tying touchdown as time expired.

Speaking about the play afterward, Wester delivered a veteran-level breakdown:


“Well, it was a bit of a Hail Mary. I was one-on-one, I ran down there. I saw him rolling out, and then I saw the ball coming my way. And as a receiver, your job is to make the quarterback right, whether it's a good ball or a bad ball. And I just made a play on the ball. It isn’t anything more or anything less,” Wester told Colorado media after the game.

The play instantly went viral and earned Wester national attention. More importantly, it cemented his reputation as a big-time performer under pressure.

3. Special Teams Weapon With NFL Comparisons

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) returns a punt for a touchdown i
Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) returns a punt for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Wester isn’t just a wideout—he’s a dangerous return man with ankle-breaking shiftiness and burst-away speed. He housed a 76-yard punt return against Utah and routinely flipped field position throughout the season. His quick first step and vision make him a threat to score anytime he touches the ball.

NFL scouts have compared Wester to former Rams and Lions receiver Az-Zahir Hakim, who carved out a lengthy NFL career thanks to his quickness, agility, and value in both the slot and return game. That kind of versatility gives Wester a strong chance to contribute immediately as a rookie.

Wester might not have entered the draft cycle with the same national buzz as some other prospects, but his production, explosiveness, and composure under pressure speak volumes. The X didn’t just land a wide receiver—they picked up a playmaker who can change the momentum of a game with a single touch.

feed

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

Home/Football