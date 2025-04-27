Baltimore Ravens Draft LaJohntay Wester: 3 Things To Know About Clutch Receiver
After transferring to the Colorado Buffaloes from Florida Atlantic, wide receiver LaJohntay Wester quickly became one of Colorado coach Deion Sanders most consistent offensive weapons in 2024. Now, he's bringing that same explosiveness to the NFL as the Baltimore Ravens drafted Wester with the No. 203 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Here are three things Ravens fans need to know about their newest playmaker:
1. A Pillar of Consistency
In his lone season with the Buffaloes, Wester made an immediate impact. He appeared in all 13 games, starting 12 of them, and posted 74 receptions for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 12.6 yards per catch showcased his reliability in the slot and his ability to stretch plays after the catch. Wester concluded his college career with 326 receptions, ranking sixth all-time in FBS history.
He also finished the season as Colorado’s leader in total receptions and receiving touchdowns—impressive for a newcomer in an offense loaded with talent. Wester and Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter became the first duo in school history to both record at least 10 receiving touchdowns in the same season. Wester also proved to be a safety net for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, routinely converting tough third downs and displaying elite body control in traffic.
2. Clutch Under Pressure: The Baylor Hail Mary
Wester's breakout moment—and perhaps one of the most electric plays of Colorado’s 2024 season—came on Sept. 21 against Baylor. With the Buffaloes trailing by seven in the final seconds, Shedeur Sanders launched a Hail Mary into the end zone. Wester, bracketed by defenders, adjusted perfectly on the run and slid into the catch to come down with the game-tying touchdown as time expired.
Speaking about the play afterward, Wester delivered a veteran-level breakdown:
“Well, it was a bit of a Hail Mary. I was one-on-one, I ran down there. I saw him rolling out, and then I saw the ball coming my way. And as a receiver, your job is to make the quarterback right, whether it's a good ball or a bad ball. And I just made a play on the ball. It isn’t anything more or anything less,” Wester told Colorado media after the game.
The play instantly went viral and earned Wester national attention. More importantly, it cemented his reputation as a big-time performer under pressure.
3. Special Teams Weapon With NFL Comparisons
Wester isn’t just a wideout—he’s a dangerous return man with ankle-breaking shiftiness and burst-away speed. He housed a 76-yard punt return against Utah and routinely flipped field position throughout the season. His quick first step and vision make him a threat to score anytime he touches the ball.
NFL scouts have compared Wester to former Rams and Lions receiver Az-Zahir Hakim, who carved out a lengthy NFL career thanks to his quickness, agility, and value in both the slot and return game. That kind of versatility gives Wester a strong chance to contribute immediately as a rookie.
Wester might not have entered the draft cycle with the same national buzz as some other prospects, but his production, explosiveness, and composure under pressure speak volumes. The X didn’t just land a wide receiver—they picked up a playmaker who can change the momentum of a game with a single touch.