How Transfer Portal Receiver Sincere Brown Impacts Colorado Buffaloes' Receiver Room

On Sunday, the Colorado Buffaloes added former Campbell Fighting Camel wide receiver Sincere Brown to the offense through the transfer portal. Brown, who scratched and clawed to a breakout 2024 season, is a physical specimen who adds a fascinating layer to Colorado's passing attack.

Harrison Simeon

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders (right) with wide receivers coach Jason Phillips against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders (right) with wide receivers coach Jason Phillips against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but there is no imitating new Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown.

On Sunday, the 6-5, 190-pound wideout committed to joining Colorado once the spring transfer portal window opens on Wednesday. While he garnered offers from the Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines and North Carolina Tar Heels, Brown became portal addition No. 19 for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes since the end of last season.

Brown first committed to the Appalachian State Mountaineers before starting his collegiate career in 2020 with the USF Bulls. In a receiver room that included former Colorado talents, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Xavier Weaver, Brown saw the field for just 10 games over three seasons and tallied one catch.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

In 2023, Brown moved closer to home and into the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level to play for the Campbell Fighting Camel. Still, he appeared in just one game and registered no stats in year one. With his time in college running thin, Brown needed a masterful 2024 campaign.

Campbell took a risk by incorporating a then-unproven Brown, but it paid dividends immediately. He took a sideline ball 74 yards to the house in Week 1 against current Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter and the Liberty Flames en route to a five-catch, 126-yard performance.

The day kickstarted a breakthrough fifth year when Brown racked up 61 receptions for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 16.9 yards per grab, a mark that would have topped the Big 12 among players with 53 or more catches.

Campbell often found Brown in space through screens and underneath routes to generate offensive fireworks, Colorado football content creator "T-Cal" broke down on the DNVR podcast.

"He separates. . . If you're not that good of a football team, you're going to try to get it to your best player immediately," T-Cal said. "And that's what they did. You're not supposed to be able to do that."

When offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur schemed up quick throws to Colorado's various speedsters like Horn and LaJohntay Wester, the Buffs' passing attack was at its best. When given the chance, Brown showed top-flight ability to make big plays with both his speed and size.

"My comp for him is [former NFL wide receiver] AJ Green," T-Cal said. "Similar build, extremely explosive, you can give AJ Green screens, and he can take them to the house as well."

Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Drelon Miller (6) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Drelon Miller (6) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As things stand, Colorado's wide receiver room consists of several key returners and a few freshmen who could make an early splash. Brown is a grad transfer with half a decade of experience in college locker rooms, and despite having just one complete season of elite-level play, his journey is more than admirable.

Wide receivers coach Jason Phillips now gets to insert Brown's unique traits into a unit already teeming with speed (Quentin Gibson), versatility (Drelon Miller, Isaiah Hardge), big-bodied red zone targets (Omarion Miller, Joseph Williams) and well-roundedness (Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., Terrell Timmons).

In 2024, the Buffs' receivers helped quarterback Shedeur Sanders along to a record-setting season. While a changing of the guard is in effect, the wideout room is shaping up to have every attribute Colorado needs to replicate its offensive firepower in 2025.

