Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Snag 'Freak Athlete' From Transfer Portal
Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes landed their second transfer portal commitment of the weekend on Sunday in the form of ex-Campbell wide receiver Sincere Brown.
Brown announced his commitment to the Buffs about 24 hours after former Memphis offensive lineman Xavier Hill did the same, boosting Colorado's incoming transfer portal class to 19. That number should continue to grow as the 10-day transfer portal window for undergraduate players opens on Wednesday.
Looking closer at Brown, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound graduate transfer spent his first three college seasons (2020-22) at South Florida where he crossed paths with former Colorado wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and Xavier Weaver. Brown recorded only one catch for 19 yards in those three seaons before transferring to Campbell, which competes at the Football Championship Subdivision level.
With the Fighting Camels. Brown played in only one game in 2023 before enjoying a breakout season this past fall. The Charleston, South Carolina, native recorded 61 catches for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to earning first-team All-Coastal Athletic Conference honors. His 1,028 receiving yards ranked fourth nationally in the FCS.
According to BuffStampede's Adam Munsterteiger, Brown was initially scheduled to visit Colorado for next week's spring football game but advanced his trip to this weekend. Hill was also in Boulder this weekend before committing.
Brown entered the transfer portal on March 17 and announced an offer from Colorado three days later. His other portal offers included West Virginia, Cal, North Carolina, Utah, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Wake Forest, Michigan, South Florida, Kentucky and Maryland. On3
Fellow Colorado wide receiver Drelon Miller welcomed his new teammate to Boulder with a post on X.
Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter, who's competing with freshman Julian Lewis for the team's starting job, is also seemingly a fan of Brown. After the former Campbell wide receiver announced his offer from the Buffs last month, Salter displayed his interest on X.
In an interview with On3, trainer Will Bradley spoke about Brown's impressive athletic abilities.
“What you see on tape speaks for itself,” Bradley told On3. “He’s a tall, lean freak athlete at wide receiver. We knew he was fast, but when we saw him run in person, it was a different level.”
Bradley also said Brown excels at high-pointing the ball, making him a strong replacement for former Colorado wide receiver Will Sheppard.
“He can constantly get behind guys," Bradley told On3. "He can high-point the ball. He’s not a 50/50 receiver. It’s more 75/25 when the ball is in the air for him. He’s a solid route runner, and I think he’s only going to get better there when he goes back up to the P4 (Power Four) level.”
Brown is the second transfer wide receiver "Coach Prime" has landed this offseason, joining former Tulsa standout Joseph Williams.