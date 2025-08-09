Buffs Beat

Baltimore Ravens Rookie LaJohntay Wester Biggest Winner of NFL Preseason?

Baltimore Ravens’ rookie wide receiver LaJohntay Wester put on a “Prime Time” reminiscent performance in his NFL preseason debut. Did the former Colorado Buffaloes star lock down his spot on the 53-man roster?

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver LaJohntay Wester wasted no time making his mark in the NFL.  

The former Colorado Buffaloes star turned in a breakout performance Thursday night that should firmly secure his spot on the Ravens' 53-man roster.

From Spark to Flame

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) rushes for a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Wester’s first flash of brilliance came on special teams. Early in the game, after the Ravens forced a punt, Wester lined up deep, ready for his first professional touch.

After a short kick and with little room to work, Wester darted forward, slashing through traffic with sharp cuts and evading tacklers as he scampered for 17 yards before being forced out of bounds.

Wester exploded in celebration, bouncing up and down as he returned to the Baltimore sideline. The crowd could immediately sense his explosiveness, and they wouldn't have to wait long to get a full dose of Wester-mania.

A "Prime Time" Return

Nov 2 1997; San Francisco, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys cornerback #21 Deion Sanders during a games against the San Fr
Nov 2 1997; San Francisco, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys cornerback #21 Deion Sanders during a games against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park. The Cowboys defeated the 49ers 17-10. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Following another Baltimore defensive stand, Wester lined up deep once more, but this time, he would catch lightning in a bottle.

Starting from his own 13-yard line on only his second career NFL touch, Wester immediately cut inside, making perfect use of his blockers ahead before breaking back to cut across the center of the field through an alley of would-be tacklers, breaking free toward the sideline and racing 87 yards for his first NFL touchdown.

The former Buff strolled into the end zone to a roar of Baltimore fans before hitting his now-iconic celebration — the same arms-rolling, shoulder-shimmying dance Buffaloes fans remember from his miraculous Hail Mary catch against Baylor.

Colorado fans exploded with excitement on social media for the former Buff.

One fan posted, "What Shilo say, if you can guard Lajohntay, you can guard anybody. Boy is shifty."

Making the Most of Every Opportunity

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) returns a punt for a touchdown t
Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) returns a punt for a touchdown the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The rookie’s impact extended beyond special teams, as he also emerged as a key contributor in the passing game.

In a Ravens offense that managed just 59 passing yards all night, the rookie led the team in targets and receptions, catching two of three passes for 41 yards.

His 30-yard grab along the sideline was Baltimore’s longest reception of the night, a sign of his ability to produce chunk plays even in a struggling passing attack.

Adding 104 return yards and a touchdown, Wester, a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, should be a lock to make the Ravens' final 53-man roster.

Built for the Moment

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado coach Warren Sapp motivates Colorado wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10)
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado coach Warren Sapp motivates Colorado wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Wester's Thursday night punt return mirrored his coach Deion Sanders’ legendary “Prime Time” days — quick cuts, fearless moves, and a game-changing burst of speed that electrified the crowd.

But this isn’t just a flashback. It’s the new reality of what “Coach Prime” is creating in Boulder.

Under Sanders’ watchful eye at Colorado, Wester developed not only the skills but the mindset to thrive in high-pressure moments. Thursday night’s return was proof that those lessons are already paying dividends at the professional level.

Statement Made

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) runs for a touchdown after a rec
Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) runs for a touchdown after a reception during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Wester’s electrifying debut was more than just a highlight reel moment—it was a statement.

As he continues to translate his college success to the NFL, Wester looks poised to become a vital piece for the Ravens.

His versatility, confidence, and playmaking ability already have teammates and fans buzzing, and if Thursday night was any indication, Baltimore may have landed one of the steals of the 2025 draft.

BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

