Baltimore Ravens Rookie LaJohntay Wester Biggest Winner of NFL Preseason?
Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver LaJohntay Wester wasted no time making his mark in the NFL.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star turned in a breakout performance Thursday night that should firmly secure his spot on the Ravens' 53-man roster.
From Spark to Flame
Wester’s first flash of brilliance came on special teams. Early in the game, after the Ravens forced a punt, Wester lined up deep, ready for his first professional touch.
After a short kick and with little room to work, Wester darted forward, slashing through traffic with sharp cuts and evading tacklers as he scampered for 17 yards before being forced out of bounds.
Wester exploded in celebration, bouncing up and down as he returned to the Baltimore sideline. The crowd could immediately sense his explosiveness, and they wouldn't have to wait long to get a full dose of Wester-mania.
A "Prime Time" Return
Following another Baltimore defensive stand, Wester lined up deep once more, but this time, he would catch lightning in a bottle.
Starting from his own 13-yard line on only his second career NFL touch, Wester immediately cut inside, making perfect use of his blockers ahead before breaking back to cut across the center of the field through an alley of would-be tacklers, breaking free toward the sideline and racing 87 yards for his first NFL touchdown.
The former Buff strolled into the end zone to a roar of Baltimore fans before hitting his now-iconic celebration — the same arms-rolling, shoulder-shimmying dance Buffaloes fans remember from his miraculous Hail Mary catch against Baylor.
Colorado fans exploded with excitement on social media for the former Buff.
One fan posted, "What Shilo say, if you can guard Lajohntay, you can guard anybody. Boy is shifty."
MORE: What Deion Sanders Said About Returning To Dallas, Big 12 Championship Game
MORE: Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Doesn’t Hold Back On Travis Hunter Opinion
MORE: Joe Flacco Reacts To Shedeur Sanders Starting Cleveland Browns' Preseason Opener
Making the Most of Every Opportunity
The rookie’s impact extended beyond special teams, as he also emerged as a key contributor in the passing game.
In a Ravens offense that managed just 59 passing yards all night, the rookie led the team in targets and receptions, catching two of three passes for 41 yards.
His 30-yard grab along the sideline was Baltimore’s longest reception of the night, a sign of his ability to produce chunk plays even in a struggling passing attack.
Adding 104 return yards and a touchdown, Wester, a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, should be a lock to make the Ravens' final 53-man roster.
Built for the Moment
Wester's Thursday night punt return mirrored his coach Deion Sanders’ legendary “Prime Time” days — quick cuts, fearless moves, and a game-changing burst of speed that electrified the crowd.
But this isn’t just a flashback. It’s the new reality of what “Coach Prime” is creating in Boulder.
Under Sanders’ watchful eye at Colorado, Wester developed not only the skills but the mindset to thrive in high-pressure moments. Thursday night’s return was proof that those lessons are already paying dividends at the professional level.
Statement Made
Wester’s electrifying debut was more than just a highlight reel moment—it was a statement.
As he continues to translate his college success to the NFL, Wester looks poised to become a vital piece for the Ravens.
His versatility, confidence, and playmaking ability already have teammates and fans buzzing, and if Thursday night was any indication, Baltimore may have landed one of the steals of the 2025 draft.