Baltimore Ravens' LaJohntay Wester Earns Major Rookie Grade For Preseason Game
Baltimore Ravens rookie LaJohntay Wester turned heads in his NFL preseason debut as the former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver returned a punt for an 87-yard touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 7.
Wester finished the game with two receptions for 41 yards on three targets, and he added 104 all-purpose yards in the return game. For his performance, Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave Wester an 84.1 grade, making him the highest-graded rookie wide receiver from the first week of the preseason.
Out of all wide receivers graded by PFF, not just rookies, Wester earned the 12th-highest grade.
The matchup between the Ravens and Colts was one of only three games played on Thursday night, meaning plenty of eyes were on Wester and his dynamic play on special teams. Wester made the most of his opportunity, showing off the return skills that he demonstrated while a member of Colorado's special teams.
With the Buffaloes, Wester returned a punt for a 76-yard touchdown against the Utah Utes. The former Colorado receiver returned nine punts in 2024, and he averaged 12 yards per return.
What LaJohntay Wester Said After Breakout Performance
After Baltimore's preseason game against the Colts, Wester was emotional when talking to the media and reflecting on the journey that has led him to the NFL:
"Man, I've been overlooked all my life in the game," Wester said. "Since I was six years old, I was still making plays. So for me to be able to overcome All of that and get here and be able to get my first NFL touchdown in the game like this, it was amazing. It was just a whole lot of built up emotion and anger and frustration and crying, all of that. I just let it loose tonight."
"One of the reasons they brought me here is to become a game changer in the special teams department... I'm taking that role head on, I just have to keep improving day-in and day-out so I can go ahead and lock that job down when the season starts," Wester continued.
The Ravens selected Wester in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and there is no guarantee that the former Buffaloes star makes the final 53-man roster when final cuts are due by Aug. 27. However, Wester has seemed to impress his coaches in Baltimore as he attempts to make the roster.
Earlier in the offseason, Ravens wide receivers coach Greg Lewis spoke highly of Wester and his abilities as a receiver.
"As a receiver, I don't care how big you are, how short you are, or how fast you are; receivers are about uncovering and separating from different people, and he has a knack for being able to do that. And he's a smart kid. He does a good job in the playbook," said Lewis. "He understands what we're asking him to do, and he's able to go out and put that on tape each and every practice. We are looking forward to it as we continue to go and to see it in game situations as we move forward."