Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders elected to bench redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis after he struggled against the Baylor Bears in Week 4. According to ESPN and CBS Sports, the Buffaloes plan to start junior Isaac Wilson at quarterback against the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders, raising a quarterback controversy in the locker room.

With Sanders benching Lewis, it calls his future into question. The timeline of his development is no longer the only concern, as he could be headed elsewhere if he isn’t in the starting role.

The current status of the Colorado Buffaloes’ quarterback controversy

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The news around Colorado naming a starting quarterback has been murky throughout the week. Despite CBS Sports and ESPN’s initial reports, Sanders pushed back on that determination.

“I know some people are running with the narrative that [the quarterback battle]'s already decided,” said Sanders in his Tuesday press conference. “I think I'm the one who makes that decision. I don't know where they get that from, and they didn't get it from me. So we'll see how our practice plays out this week.”

If the reports are true, it seems like Colorado is more focused on consistency than allowing Lewis to develop.

“When you go to Isaac, it’s like, Isaac is going to come in and clean it up, he’s going to do his job, he’s going to get us in the right positions and he’s going to do his thing,” said Sanders following Colorado’s 23-13 loss to Baylor. “Don’t give up on JuJu…That kid plays with tremendous effort and heart; he’s not quitting and he’s not abandoning anybody. We just needed a change. We needed inspiration in that time in some kind of way.”

What the Colorado Buffaloes would lose in Julian Lewis

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) at the line of scrimmage against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Lewis were to hit the transfer portal, the Buffs may be watching the future of their program walk out the door. Lewis was a five-star quarterback out of high school according to ESPN, and seeing as he’s only a redshirt freshman who just turned 19 years old, he has a lot of football ahead of him.

A big program committed to his development would be more than happy to shell out a solid NIL deal to secure Lewis. If the ‘Go-Go’ offense is the concern, then the turnaround would likely be rather abrupt if Lewis landed in a system he is more comfortable with.

At that point, all Colorado will be able to do is look on in disappointment as he carves out a career elsewhere.

Why the Colorado Buffaloes should start Julian Lewis

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting Lewis moving forward is likely the best move for the Buffaloes. While Wilson may provide stability for Sanders while he feels his seat heating up, he’s certainly not the long-term answer. He displayed a lot of bad habits when he was starting games for the Utah Utes, and with a maximum of less than two seasons remaining in his college career, he doesn’t have much time to correct them.

If the Buffaloes trust the process with Lewis and focus on maintaining his confidence and working the scheme around him, he can develop into the quarterback they want him to be. It’ll take time, but it’s better than the consequences of the alternative.

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