Deion Sanders Updates Colorado Buffaloes' Quarterback Plans
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Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his team are preparing to host the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field, but "Coach Prime" revealed that he has yet to make a decision between starting quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis or quarterback Isaac Wilson. In Colorado's most recent loss to Baylor, the Buffaloes benched Lewis in favor of Wilson in the second half.
Deion Sanders on Isaac Wilson, Julian Lewis
Sanders was asked about what his conversations with both quarterbacks have been like during the week, and he also spoke about making decision on which player would start against Texas Tech:
"I haven’t talked to JuJu. I’ve talked to Isaac. Kid is excited about the possibilities. Excited about, stood up in the meeting and really talked to the team about this and that and challenged them in many ways, so I’m proud of that young man. I really am," said Sanders.
"I don’t know. I know some people are running with the narrative that it’s already decided. I think I’m the one who makes the decision," Sanders said when asked about who will start in week 5. "I don’t know where they get that from, but they didn’t get it from me. So, we gonna see how practice plays out this week."
Against Baylor, Lewis finished the first half with 75 passing yards, completing 11 of 16 attempts. In Wilson's half of football, the Utah transfer completed 12 of 25 pass attempts for 156 yards and a touchdown.
While Wilson seemingly provided a spark to the Colorado offense, the Buffaloes were still unable to get the job done against Baylor. As a team, Colorado finished 3 for 15 on third down attempts, and the Buffaloes failed to convert on both fourth down conversion attempts. Still, Colorado outgained the Bears, picked up more first down, and possessed the ball for longer than Baylor.
Deion Sanders Turns Heads With Quarterback Comments
While the uncertainty in Colorado's quarterback room may be a reason for some to doubt the Buffaloes, especially when preparing to face the No. 12 team in the country in Texas Tech, Sanders echoed the confidence has in Wilson as well as freshman quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne.
"Isaac had a great spring, by the way. I don't know if you guys remember that. Isaac had a great, great spring. So if he gets the nod, I feel full all out that he's gonna do his thing. Sweetwyne as well, he threw a touchdown at the end of practice today with a touchdown. . . but he did his doggon thing. I love what he brings to the table because he's athletic, he's energetic, and he can run and pass. He can do both. He's dual," said Sanders.
Whether Colorado starts Wilson or Lewis remains to be seen, but the Buffaloes will be kicking off against Texas Tech at 5:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, Oct. 3, regardless of who is running the offense.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.