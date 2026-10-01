Three Things to Know About Colorado Quarterback Isaac Wilson Ahead of Texas Tech
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Colorado is reportedly making a change at quarterback heading into its Big 12 matchup against Texas Tech. After Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis started the first four games of the season, the Buffaloes will turn to Isaac Wilson, giving the junior transfer his first start for Colorado.
Wilson’s opportunity comes after he replaced Lewis in the second half of Colorado’s 23-13 loss to Baylor. He completed 12 of 20 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown after taking over, giving the Buffaloes a spark through the air even though Colorado ultimately could not complete the comeback. Colorado coach Deion Sanders has named his starter and Wilson has officially taken all of the first-team reps in practice this week.
Utah Utes Transfer
One of the biggest things to know about Wilson is that he is not new to Power Four football. He transferred to Colorado from Utah during the offseason after spending the 2025 season behind Utah quarterback Devon Dampier.
Before arriving in Boulder, Wilson had already experienced what it was like to take meaningful snaps at the college level. He started seven games for Utah during the 2024 season and appeared in 12 career games with the Utes.
That background made Wilson an intriguing addition to Colorado’s quarterback room when he entered the transfer portal. Instead of coming to Boulder as a player with no experience at the Power Four level, Wilson arrived having already faced college defenses and dealt with the pressure that comes with being in that position.
Now, that experience will be put to use in a much bigger role.
Wilson has spent the first part of the season waiting for his opportunity behind Lewis, but that opportunity has arrived against one of Colorado’s biggest challenges of the young season. Texas Tech enters the upcoming matchup ranked No. 12, making Wilson’s first start a significant test.
Isaac Wilson Gives Colorado Another Dimension at Quarterback
The most interesting part of this quarterback change may be what Wilson can bring to Colorado’s offense.
Rather than simply viewing the move as a change from one quarterback to another, Wilson gives the Buffaloes an opportunity to see what the offense looks like with a different skill set under center.
Wilson showed some of that against Baylor after entering in the second half. He completed 12 of 20 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown, including a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams.
Williams also pointed to Wilson’s previous experience as something that can help him handle the transition into the starting role.
That experience could be particularly important against Texas Tech. Wilson will not have the luxury of easing into his first start against a lesser opponent. He is stepping into the lineup against a ranked Big 12 opponent, meaning Colorado will need him to quickly settle into the offense.
His performance could also provide Colorado with an opportunity to evaluate what the offense looks like moving forward. If Wilson can consistently move the ball and take advantage of opportunities downfield, the Buffaloes could have a different look offensively than they did during the opening four games.
This game against the Red Raiders will provide the first extended look at what Wilson can do when he has the entire game plan built around him.
The Younger Brother of NFL Quarterback, Zach Wilson
Wilson is the younger brother of former BYU standout and NFL quarterback Zach Wilson.
The connection has naturally brought additional attention to Colorado’s new starting quarterback throughout his college career but his path has been his own. He developed at Corner Canyon High School in Utah before joining the Utes and eventually transferring to Colorado.
Now, Wilson has an opportunity to establish his own identity in Boulder.
Rather than simply being known as Zach Wilson’s younger brother, Isaac is preparing to take the field as Colorado’s starting quarterback against a ranked opponent. The matchup against Texas Tech represents his chance to show Colorado fans what he can do with the offense in his hands from the opening kickoff.
The circumstances make Wilson one of the biggest storylines heading into Saturday’s game. He is a Power Four transfer with previous college experience, a quarterback who could give Colorado’s offense a different look and a player with a well-known football family background.
Most importantly, however, he is now Colorado’s starting quarterback.
How Wilson handles his first start against Texas Tech could go a long way toward determining what the Buffaloes’ quarterback situation looks like for the remainder of the season.
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Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network . With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper. Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.Follow Erin_Mulligan23