Three Things to Know About Colorado Quarterback Isaac Wilson Ahead of Texas Tech

Colorado is reportedly making a change at quarterback heading into its Big 12 matchup against Texas Tech. After Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis started the first four games of the season, the Buffaloes will turn to Isaac Wilson, giving the junior transfer his first start for Colorado.

Wilson’s opportunity comes after he replaced Lewis in the second half of Colorado’s 23-13 loss to Baylor. He completed 12 of 20 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown after taking over, giving the Buffaloes a spark through the air even though Colorado ultimately could not complete the comeback. Colorado coach Deion Sanders has named his starter and Wilson has officially taken all of the first-team reps in practice this week.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) hands the ball off to running back JaQuail Smith (23) during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah Utes Transfer

One of the biggest things to know about Wilson is that he is not new to Power Four football. He transferred to Colorado from Utah during the offseason after spending the 2025 season behind Utah quarterback Devon Dampier.

Before arriving in Boulder, Wilson had already experienced what it was like to take meaningful snaps at the college level. He started seven games for Utah during the 2024 season and appeared in 12 career games with the Utes.

That background made Wilson an intriguing addition to Colorado’s quarterback room when he entered the transfer portal. Instead of coming to Boulder as a player with no experience at the Power Four level, Wilson arrived having already faced college defenses and dealt with the pressure that comes with being in that position.

Now, that experience will be put to use in a much bigger role.

Sep 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) warms up before the game against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson has spent the first part of the season waiting for his opportunity behind Lewis, but that opportunity has arrived against one of Colorado’s biggest challenges of the young season. Texas Tech enters the upcoming matchup ranked No. 12, making Wilson’s first start a significant test.

Isaac Wilson Gives Colorado Another Dimension at Quarterback

The most interesting part of this quarterback change may be what Wilson can bring to Colorado’s offense.

Rather than simply viewing the move as a change from one quarterback to another, Wilson gives the Buffaloes an opportunity to see what the offense looks like with a different skill set under center.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) rushes with the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson showed some of that against Baylor after entering in the second half. He completed 12 of 20 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown, including a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams.

Williams also pointed to Wilson’s previous experience as something that can help him handle the transition into the starting role.

That experience could be particularly important against Texas Tech. Wilson will not have the luxury of easing into his first start against a lesser opponent. He is stepping into the lineup against a ranked Big 12 opponent, meaning Colorado will need him to quickly settle into the offense.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His performance could also provide Colorado with an opportunity to evaluate what the offense looks like moving forward. If Wilson can consistently move the ball and take advantage of opportunities downfield, the Buffaloes could have a different look offensively than they did during the opening four games.

This game against the Red Raiders will provide the first extended look at what Wilson can do when he has the entire game plan built around him.

The Younger Brother of NFL Quarterback, Zach Wilson

Wilson is the younger brother of former BYU standout and NFL quarterback Zach Wilson.

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The connection has naturally brought additional attention to Colorado’s new starting quarterback throughout his college career but his path has been his own. He developed at Corner Canyon High School in Utah before joining the Utes and eventually transferring to Colorado.

Now, Wilson has an opportunity to establish his own identity in Boulder.

Rather than simply being known as Zach Wilson’s younger brother, Isaac is preparing to take the field as Colorado’s starting quarterback against a ranked opponent. The matchup against Texas Tech represents his chance to show Colorado fans what he can do with the offense in his hands from the opening kickoff.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) carries the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The circumstances make Wilson one of the biggest storylines heading into Saturday’s game. He is a Power Four transfer with previous college experience, a quarterback who could give Colorado’s offense a different look and a player with a well-known football family background.

Most importantly, however, he is now Colorado’s starting quarterback.

How Wilson handles his first start against Texas Tech could go a long way toward determining what the Buffaloes’ quarterback situation looks like for the remainder of the season.

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