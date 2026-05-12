Best and Worst Case Scenarios for Colorado, Deion Sanders Next Season

The Colorado Buffaloes will look to shake off their disappointing three-win 2025 season in 2026. Here are the best and worst scenarios for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes this upcoming season.

Best Case: Bowl Game Berth

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts on the sideline after a play during the second quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The best case scenario for Colorado next season is getting to a bowl game. What bowl game that ends up being remains to be seen, but winning anywhere from 6-9 games should be deemed a successful season.

One thing that Sanders have shown since getting the head coaching job in Boulder in 2023 is the ability to turn things around in a very short period of time. A big reason for this is because of the aggressiveness “Coach Prime” has when it comes to the transfer portal. Positions of weakness can turn into a strength after a landing a couple incoming transfers.

In Sanders’ first year as coach in Boulder in 2023, they went 4-8. That offseason, the right buttons were pushed in the portal and Colorado turned their fortunes around in 2024. The Buffs went 9-3 in the regular season that year, earning a berth in the Alamo Bowl. That turnaround has also gone in the wrong direction, as Colorado went 3-9 in 2025 with a new look roster.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With 43 incoming transfers and redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis appearing to get the nod as the starting quarterback this season, there is hope for another 2024-like jump for this 2026 team. Lewis played in a handful of games for Colorado last season, throwing for 589 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Colorado hired a new offensive coordinator in former Sacramento State Hornets coach Brennan Marion. If Marion’s “Go-Go” offense translates to Big 12 competition and the right players are in place, the Buffs could find themselves playing in another Alamo Bowl.

Worst case: 2-10

Nov 17, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 56-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The worst case scenario for Colorado this season would the season going about how it did last year. The Buffs won just three games in 2025, and just one of those wins coming in Big 12 conference play.

The transfer portal can be hit or miss and there’s a great unknown about how a whole team made up of players that have never taken the field together will mesh. That is a big reason why 2025 didn’t go the way “Coach Prime” envisioned. Will 2026 be different?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buffs win total for the 2026 season is at 4.5, with odds of +125 they go over and -180 they go under. The schedule is not an easy one as Colorado will have their normal nine games in Big 12 play, but also have two power conference opponents in their non-conference schedule with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Northwestern Wildcats.

The season begins on Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech.

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