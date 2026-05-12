Best and Worst Case Scenarios for Colorado, Deion Sanders Next Season
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The Colorado Buffaloes will look to shake off their disappointing three-win 2025 season in 2026. Here are the best and worst scenarios for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes this upcoming season.
Best Case: Bowl Game Berth
The best case scenario for Colorado next season is getting to a bowl game. What bowl game that ends up being remains to be seen, but winning anywhere from 6-9 games should be deemed a successful season.
One thing that Sanders have shown since getting the head coaching job in Boulder in 2023 is the ability to turn things around in a very short period of time. A big reason for this is because of the aggressiveness “Coach Prime” has when it comes to the transfer portal. Positions of weakness can turn into a strength after a landing a couple incoming transfers.
In Sanders’ first year as coach in Boulder in 2023, they went 4-8. That offseason, the right buttons were pushed in the portal and Colorado turned their fortunes around in 2024. The Buffs went 9-3 in the regular season that year, earning a berth in the Alamo Bowl. That turnaround has also gone in the wrong direction, as Colorado went 3-9 in 2025 with a new look roster.
With 43 incoming transfers and redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis appearing to get the nod as the starting quarterback this season, there is hope for another 2024-like jump for this 2026 team. Lewis played in a handful of games for Colorado last season, throwing for 589 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Colorado hired a new offensive coordinator in former Sacramento State Hornets coach Brennan Marion. If Marion’s “Go-Go” offense translates to Big 12 competition and the right players are in place, the Buffs could find themselves playing in another Alamo Bowl.
Worst case: 2-10
The worst case scenario for Colorado this season would the season going about how it did last year. The Buffs won just three games in 2025, and just one of those wins coming in Big 12 conference play.
The transfer portal can be hit or miss and there’s a great unknown about how a whole team made up of players that have never taken the field together will mesh. That is a big reason why 2025 didn’t go the way “Coach Prime” envisioned. Will 2026 be different?
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buffs win total for the 2026 season is at 4.5, with odds of +125 they go over and -180 they go under. The schedule is not an easy one as Colorado will have their normal nine games in Big 12 play, but also have two power conference opponents in their non-conference schedule with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Northwestern Wildcats.
The season begins on Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1