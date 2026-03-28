Biggest Reasons to Believe in Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Next Season

With the 2026 season on the horizon, the Colorado Buffaloes have made several changes to improve the roster and the coaching staff.

It seems that the energy in the program may be a lot different from what it has been in recent years under Colorado coach Deion Sanders. As a result, that could lead to enhanced success for the Buffaloes next season.

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

One of Deion Sanders’s Best Coaching Staffs

After a tough showing for the team in 2025, "Coach Prime" decided to make several changes to the coaching staff, which included bringing in two new coordinators: Brennan Marion to be the offensive coordinator and Chris Marve to be the defensive coordinator.

Marion has been known to lead very innovative offenses, which is something that Colorado needed after only averaging 20.9 points per game last season. Marion‘s offensive approach attacks defenses all across the board, and with Colorado’s new weapons. This offense has an opportunity to be very successful.

Marve’s climb to the defensive coordinator position came after Robert Livingston left early in the spring to take a role in the NFL. However, Marve has previous experience as a defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech.

Marve prioritizes versatility with his fronts and an emphasis on the fundamentals, as well as relentless effort and speed. This should allow Colorado to become a much-improved defense from what they displayed in 2025, as one of the worst rush defenses in the nation, allowing 222.5 rush yards per game.

NFL Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The coaching staff also gets the benefit of having Vonn Bell as the safeties coach, who can use his NFL experience at Colorado to coach the safeties. Josh Nibblett, as the tight ends coach, brings experience as a high school head coach, which has helped him to become a leader for this team on the field, but also has an off-field mentor.

There are several other great examples of coaches across the roster who have a lot of experience throughout their careers, coaching football at various levels. Coach Sanders knew what he was doing when he built his coaching staff this offseason, and that strategy could very well help the Buffaloes to make a run at a Big 12 title.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Increased Experience Across the Roster

During previous transfer portal cycles, Colorado has struggled to find players who could fit the offensive and defensive systems as well as the culture. This time around, Sanders decided to prioritize experience and production, which seems to have paid off.

The Buffaloes have been able to bring in several high-character and high-level players with experience, including wide receivers Danny Scudero and DeAndre Moore Jr., linebackers Liona Lefau, Tyler Martinez, and Gideon Lampron, in addition to safeties Randon Fontenette and Naeten Mitchell, to name a few.

All across the roster, Sanders and the coaching staff were able to find players who could improve almost every position based on what they put on tape in 2025. Additionally, this group of transfers for Colorado added a combined for 182 starts last season, which is the third most by any team in the country.

Experience does not guarantee success, but having players who have been in several situations throughout their careers does help in a variety of areas. Seeing how these players perform in 2026 and mentor the younger players on Colorado’s roster will definitely be something to watch next season.