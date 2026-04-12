Danny Scudero Opens Up On Julian Edelman Comparisons

As a former NFL player, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has several connections within the league that can often benefit his players looking to make the jump to the NFL.

Recently, coach Sanders compared Buffaloes wide receiver Danny Scudero to a former Super Bowl MVP, and because of his connections, he was able to connect Scudero with him.

Sep 27, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman (11) reacts during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Danny Scudero’s Thoughts on Connection With Julian Edelman

“Having grown up watching football, seeing Julian Edelman do his thing, and all the plays he would make. It was a surreal moment for me to think that I’m getting connected with him. Just the idea of being able to talk to such a legend like him is definitely a huge thank you to Coach Prime for that opportunity,” said Scudero.

Recently, Coach Sanders compared Scudero to having a similar skill set to former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman as a slot receiver and possessing the ability to get open consistently.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Based on what he put on tape during the 2025 season, Scudero appears to be one of the best receivers in the nation heading into the 2026 season. The opportunity to talk to an NFL legend like Edelman could help Scudero add elements to his game that he didn’t know he was missing, as well as how to approach the game like a professional receiver would.

Having the benefit of being mentored or simply getting advice from an NFL player has tremendous value, and it could help Scudero develop into an even better receiver than he already is.

Situations like this showcase why Coach Prime is a lot more than just a football coach. He wants the best for his players, and with the connections he has, he is willing to help his players achieve their goals. For many of his players, that is a career in the NFL.

In addition to his work ethic and talent, this connection with Edelman could help Scudero put all the pieces together to become an NFL-caliber receiver.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Danny Scudero’s 2026 Campaign

Heading into next season, Scudero appears to have emerged as one of Colorado’s top targets in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion‘s offense. His ability to produce in several different ways as a receiver gives him tremendous value. A major reason why Colorado brought him in was his production in 2025 as one of the better receivers in the country.

Last season with San Jose State, Scudero led the nation in receiving yards as he recorded 88 receptions for 1,297 yards and added 10 touchdowns. Scudero was able to create big plays after the catch, make tough catches over the middle, and was even able to get over the top of defenses for big chunk plays.

One of the better qualities for receivers who hope to make it to the NFL level is the versatility to create big plays all over the field. Scudero has been able to do just that, and with his versatility, Marion can use him almost anywhere, which could be huge trouble for opposing defenses.

While Scudero will have a lot of eyes on him to try to contain him on a week-to-week basis, his talent, work ethic, and Marion’s ability to draw creative plays should allow Scudero to have another great season and make a push to be selected in next year‘s NFL Draft.