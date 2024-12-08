Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark believes Travis Hunter has locked up Heisman Trophy
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has made his Heisman Trophy prediction clear. Colorado Buffaloes’ two-way star Travis Hunter is his choice for the prestigious award. "I don’t think there’s any competition for the Heisman. I look forward to seeing him next week, shaking his hand and giving him a hug when he gets it,” Yormark stated confidently.
Hunter has delivered a historic season, setting an unparalleled standard as a dual-threat player. On offense, he has amassed 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns, leading the Power 4 conferences in receiving touchdowns and ranking second in receptions and receiving yards. His defensive contributions are equally astounding, with 4 interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He has logged 688 defensive snaps and 672 offensive snaps, making him the only FBS player with over 150 snaps on both sides of the ball this season.
Hunter’s season is decorated with remarkable achievements and firsts. He became the first FBS player in a quarter-century to record three receiving touchdowns and an interception in a game and the only player with 10 receptions, 100 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in a single outing (against Colorado State). His versatility extends to special performances such as 150 receiving yards and four pass breakups in the same game, a feat accomplished against Cincinnati.
Hunter’s impact extends beyond the stat sheet. He is a finalist for the Walter Camp, Maxwell, Bednarik, Lott IMPACT, Hornung, and Biletnikoff awards, reflecting his dominance on both offense and defense. PFF grades him among the best in multiple categories, including an 89.4 receiving grade (highest among players with 450+ snaps) and an 87.7 coverage grade (sixth in Power 4 conferences).
If Hunter wins the Heisman, he would join Rashaan Salaam as Colorado’s second recipient and become only the second defensive player to claim the honor in the modern era. His unprecedented season cements his legacy as one of college football’s most dynamic players.