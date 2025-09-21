Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Colorado Buffaloes, Arizona State Sun Devils On The Rise
Despite several teams taking an early bye, the Big 12 made some noise in Week 4 with the Colorado Buffaloes, UCF Knights, BYU Cougars and TCU Horned Frogs each picking up a nonconference win.
In league play, the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Arizona State Sun Devils secured impressive victories, solidifying their status as two of the Big 12's top teams. Plus, the Kansas Jayhawks earned their first conference win while improving to 3-1 overall.
Check out our post-Week 4 Big 12 football power rankings:
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Record: 1-2
Longtime coach Mike Gundy is hanging on by a thread after an embarrassing home loss to Tulsa in which the Cowboys scored only 12 points.
15. West Virginia Mountaineers
Record: 2-2 (0-1 Big 12)
The Mountaineers opened their Big 12 slate against Kansas on Saturday and were thoroughly outplayed, allowing the Jayhawks over 400 yards of total offense in a 41-10 loss.
14. Kansas State Wildcats
Record: 1-3 (0-1 Big 12)
Thankfully for Kansas State fans, the Wildcats were on bye this weekend after losing three of their first four games.
13. UCF Knights
Record: 3-0
UCF likely isn't as good as its 3-0 record, but the Knights have so far performed well under coach Scott Frost, highlighted by Saturday's 34-9 win over North Carolina.
12. Cincinnati Bearcats
Record: 2-1
Cincinnati enjoyed a Week 4 bye ahead of a massive Week 5 matchup at Kansas. The well-rested Bearcats have an opportunity for a statement victory in Lawrence.
11. Arizona Wildcats
Record: 3-0
Arizona, which was also off this weekend, remains undefeated heading into a key Week 5 game at Iowa State. Can quarterback Noah Fifita stay hot against the Cyclones?
10. Colorado Buffaloes
Record: 2-2 (0-1 Big 12)
Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs are up two spots from our post-Week 3 power rankings thanks to Saturday's 37-20 win over the Wyoming Cowboys. More importantly, Kaidon Salter has seemingly cemented himself as Colorado's starting quarterback moving forward.
9. Houston Cougars
Record: 3-0 (1-0 Big 12)
After beating the Buffs in their Big 12 opener, the Houston Cougars enjoyed a bye week.
8. Kansas Jayhawks
Record: 3-1 (1-0 Big 12)
Quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for three touchdowns in the Jayhawks' comfortable Week 4 win over West Virginia.
7. BYU Cougars
Record: 3-0
Fresh off a bye week, BYU will make its way to Folsom Field next weekend to challenge the Buffs.
6. Utah Utes
Record: 3-1 (0-1 Big 12)
Quarterback Devon Dampier threw two picks and his Utah defense was unable to limit Texas Tech's explosive offense in a 34-10 loss on Saturday.
5. Baylor Bears
Record: 2-2 (0-1 Big 12)
Despite putting up a good fight, Baylor fell to .500 on the season after a 27-24 home loss to Arizona State.
4. TCU Horned Frogs
Record: 3-0
TCU improved to 3-0 on the season with an impressive 35-24 win over the SMU Mustangs, who reached the College Football Playoff last season.
3. Arizona State Sun Devils
Record: 3-1 (1-0 Big 12)
Arizona State's journey toward defending its Big 12 title is off to a strong start thanks to Saturday's win over Baylor. The Sun Devils are now up one spot from last week's power rankings.
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Record: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)
Texas Tech quieted a rowdy Rice-Eccles Stadium crowd on Saturday despite quarterback Behren Morton throwing two interceptions and leaving early to injury. Fortunately for the Red Raiders, backup Will Hammond impressed with 169 passing yards and two touchdowns.
1. Iowa State Cyclones
Record: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)
The Cylcones remain atop our Big 12 power rankings after a Week 4 bye. Coach Matt Campbell's squad appears more than capable of returning to the conference championship game.