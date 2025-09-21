Buffs Beat

Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Colorado Buffaloes, Arizona State Sun Devils On The Rise

With Week 4 now complete, the victorious Colorado Buffaloes, Arizona State Sun Devils and TCU Horned Frogs are on the rise in our latest Big 12 football power rankings. Meanwhile, the Utah Utes and Baylor Bears took a small step back following losses.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr.(14) before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr.(14) before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field.
Despite several teams taking an early bye, the Big 12 made some noise in Week 4 with the Colorado Buffaloes, UCF Knights, BYU Cougars and TCU Horned Frogs each picking up a nonconference win.

In league play, the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Arizona State Sun Devils secured impressive victories, solidifying their status as two of the Big 12's top teams. Plus, the Kansas Jayhawks earned their first conference win while improving to 3-1 overall.

Check out our post-Week 4 Big 12 football power rankings:

16. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy runs on the field before an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and Tulsa at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

Record: 1-2

Longtime coach Mike Gundy is hanging on by a thread after an embarrassing home loss to Tulsa in which the Cowboys scored only 12 points.

15. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: 2-2 (0-1 Big 12)

The Mountaineers opened their Big 12 slate against Kansas on Saturday and were thoroughly outplayed, allowing the Jayhawks over 400 yards of total offense in a 41-10 loss.

14. Kansas State Wildcats

Record: 1-3 (0-1 Big 12)

Thankfully for Kansas State fans, the Wildcats were on bye this weekend after losing three of their first four games.

13. UCF Knights

Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jordan Owens (80) is tackled by UCF Knights defensive back Antione Jackson (7) during the second half at the Bounce House Stadium.

Record: 3-0

UCF likely isn't as good as its 3-0 record, but the Knights have so far performed well under coach Scott Frost, highlighted by Saturday's 34-9 win over North Carolina.

12. Cincinnati Bearcats

Record: 2-1

Cincinnati enjoyed a Week 4 bye ahead of a massive Week 5 matchup at Kansas. The well-rested Bearcats have an opportunity for a statement victory in Lawrence.

11. Arizona Wildcats

Record: 3-0

Arizona, which was also off this weekend, remains undefeated heading into a key Week 5 game at Iowa State. Can quarterback Noah Fifita stay hot against the Cyclones?

10. Colorado Buffaloes

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Arden Walker (53) dances after his sack for a safety on Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Kaden Anderson (12) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field.

Record: 2-2 (0-1 Big 12)

Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs are up two spots from our post-Week 3 power rankings thanks to Saturday's 37-20 win over the Wyoming Cowboys. More importantly, Kaidon Salter has seemingly cemented himself as Colorado's starting quarterback moving forward.

9. Houston Cougars

Record: 3-0 (1-0 Big 12)

After beating the Buffs in their Big 12 opener, the Houston Cougars enjoyed a bye week.

8. Kansas Jayhawks

Record: 3-1 (1-0 Big 12)

Quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for three touchdowns in the Jayhawks' comfortable Week 4 win over West Virginia.

7. BYU Cougars

Sep 20, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) runs for a touchdown against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Record: 3-0

Fresh off a bye week, BYU will make its way to Folsom Field next weekend to challenge the Buffs.

6. Utah Utes

Record: 3-1 (0-1 Big 12)

Quarterback Devon Dampier threw two picks and his Utah defense was unable to limit Texas Tech's explosive offense in a 34-10 loss on Saturday.

5. Baylor Bears

Record: 2-2 (0-1 Big 12)

Despite putting up a good fight, Baylor fell to .500 on the season after a 27-24 home loss to Arizona State.

4. TCU Horned Frogs

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (7) and safety Austin Jordan (1) and running back Jeremy Payne (26) celebrate with the Iron Skillet trophy after the Frogs defeat the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Record: 3-0

TCU improved to 3-0 on the season with an impressive 35-24 win over the SMU Mustangs, who reached the College Football Playoff last season.

3. Arizona State Sun Devils

Record: 3-1 (1-0 Big 12)

Arizona State's journey toward defending its Big 12 title is off to a strong start thanks to Saturday's win over Baylor. The Sun Devils are now up one spot from last week's power rankings.

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Record: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)

Texas Tech quieted a rowdy Rice-Eccles Stadium crowd on Saturday despite quarterback Behren Morton throwing two interceptions and leaving early to injury. Fortunately for the Red Raiders, backup Will Hammond impressed with 169 passing yards and two touchdowns.

1. Iowa State Cyclones

Record: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)

The Cylcones remain atop our Big 12 power rankings after a Week 4 bye. Coach Matt Campbell's squad appears more than capable of returning to the conference championship game.

