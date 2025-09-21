Buffs Beat

Three Biggest Takeaways From Colorado Buffaloes' Win Over Wyoming Cowboys

The Colorado Buffaloes bounced back from last week’s tough loss to Houston with a much-needed win over the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Here are three takeaways from Colorado’s victory as they look to build on their momentum.

Ben Armendariz

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip performs in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip performs in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a frustrating loss to Houston dropped them to 1–2, the Colorado Buffaloes entered Saturday’s matchup with the Wyoming Cowboys determined to make a statement.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes student fans cheer in the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys at
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes student fans cheer in the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With Ralphie VII making her debut and quarterback Kaidon Salter playing his best game in black and gold, Colorado delivered a performance that reenergized fans, even as the defense continues to search for consistency.

Here are three of the biggest takeaways from the Buffs’ 37-20 bounce-back win over the Cowboys.

Ralphie VII’s Thundering Run Sets the Tone

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie VII runs at half time against the Wyoming Cowboys at
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie VII runs at half time against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Before the opening kickoff, Folsom Field was buzzing with anticipation of Raplhie VII's debut run. Chants of “Ralphie, Ralphie, Ralphie” echoed from the student section.

But fans wouldn't have to wait long; the one-year-old, 700-pound buffalo charged onto the field with speed and power, greeted by the roar of a sold-out crowd.

Her debut wasn’t just a spectacle; she also helped elevate the energy inside the stadium. The crowd fed off the moment, and Colorado’s sideline carried that momentum into the game.

For a Colorado squad looking to reset after a rocky start to the season, Ralphie VII’s thunderous run provided the perfect spark.

Kaidon Salter Answers the Call

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) carries the ball for a touchdown in th
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) carries the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After being benched in Houston, senior quarterback Kaidon Salter showed exactly why he deserves to be Colorado’s starter. Confident, poised, and explosive, Salter showcased his dual-threat ability while avoiding the costly mistakes that had plagued him earlier in the season.

On Saturday night, Salter connected on a beautiful 29-yard touchdown strike to Omarion Miller, then followed it with a 68-yard bomb to Sincere Brown. He then added a third passing score with a 47-yard dart to Joseph Williams, and in the fourth quarter, he capped the night with a 35-yard touchdown run that brought Folsom Field to its feet.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Evan Eller (6) reaches for Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ka
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Evan Eller (6) reaches for Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) in first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Salter finished with 304 yards and three touchdowns through the air, with 86 yards and another score on the ground, making it clear he deserves to be the solidified starter.

Beyond the numbers, Salter looked calm and comfortable in offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s offense, reading defenses and using his legs to extend plays when the opportunities presented themselves. For the first time all season, the Buffs’ offense carried sustained rhythm through all four quarters, and Salter was the reason why.

MORE: Three Concerning Takeaways From Colorado’s Tough Loss to Houston

MORE: Houston Coach Willie Fritz Addresses Missed Postgame Handshake With Deion Sanders

MORE: Deion Sanders Accepts Blame in Blunt Comments After Ugly Colorado Loss

Defense Still Has Work To Do

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Kaden Anderson (12), center Jack Walsh (79) and guard Wes K
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Kaden Anderson (12), center Jack Walsh (79) and guard Wes King (78) react over members of the Colorado Buffaloes in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders didn’t mince words after the loss to Houston, describing his team’s defensive effort as “hot garbage.”

Against Wyoming, the unit came out with more urgency and physicality, but big issues linger, particularly in containing explosive plays and closing out drives on third down.

“We’ve got work to do,” Sanders told the media after the game. “The key thing for a coach—nothing deep and nothing cheap. It’s been the second week in a row we’ve given up the deep ball, and we’ve given up cheap runs and broken runs... We’ve been giving up different explosions that we can’t do.”

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Arden Walker (53) sacks Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Ka
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Arden Walker (53) sacks Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Kaden Anderson (12) for a safety in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Those lapses were evident again when the Cowboys ripped off a 50-yard run and connected on a 41-yard touchdown pass. Still, there were defensive bright spots. Defensive end Arden Walker delivered a breakout performance, turning in six tackles, two sacks, including a safety, and a key pass deflection that stalled a Wyoming drive.

Penalties and limiting big plays remain ongoing concerns, and Colorado will need to tighten up both if they want to hold their own once Big 12 play heats up.

Looking Ahead

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffs entered the night desperate for a season-changing win, and they got one in convincing fashion.

Despite a defense still looking to find its footing, between Ralphie VII’s long-awaited debut and Salter’s resurgence, Colorado left Folsom Field with renewed energy and proof that they can execute with Salter behind center.

Now, with momentum back on their side, the Buffs will host the BYU Cougars next weekend with a renewed sense of belief.

feed

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

Home/Football