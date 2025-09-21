Three Biggest Takeaways From Colorado Buffaloes' Win Over Wyoming Cowboys
After a frustrating loss to Houston dropped them to 1–2, the Colorado Buffaloes entered Saturday’s matchup with the Wyoming Cowboys determined to make a statement.
With Ralphie VII making her debut and quarterback Kaidon Salter playing his best game in black and gold, Colorado delivered a performance that reenergized fans, even as the defense continues to search for consistency.
Here are three of the biggest takeaways from the Buffs’ 37-20 bounce-back win over the Cowboys.
Ralphie VII’s Thundering Run Sets the Tone
Before the opening kickoff, Folsom Field was buzzing with anticipation of Raplhie VII's debut run. Chants of “Ralphie, Ralphie, Ralphie” echoed from the student section.
But fans wouldn't have to wait long; the one-year-old, 700-pound buffalo charged onto the field with speed and power, greeted by the roar of a sold-out crowd.
Her debut wasn’t just a spectacle; she also helped elevate the energy inside the stadium. The crowd fed off the moment, and Colorado’s sideline carried that momentum into the game.
For a Colorado squad looking to reset after a rocky start to the season, Ralphie VII’s thunderous run provided the perfect spark.
Kaidon Salter Answers the Call
After being benched in Houston, senior quarterback Kaidon Salter showed exactly why he deserves to be Colorado’s starter. Confident, poised, and explosive, Salter showcased his dual-threat ability while avoiding the costly mistakes that had plagued him earlier in the season.
On Saturday night, Salter connected on a beautiful 29-yard touchdown strike to Omarion Miller, then followed it with a 68-yard bomb to Sincere Brown. He then added a third passing score with a 47-yard dart to Joseph Williams, and in the fourth quarter, he capped the night with a 35-yard touchdown run that brought Folsom Field to its feet.
Salter finished with 304 yards and three touchdowns through the air, with 86 yards and another score on the ground, making it clear he deserves to be the solidified starter.
Beyond the numbers, Salter looked calm and comfortable in offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s offense, reading defenses and using his legs to extend plays when the opportunities presented themselves. For the first time all season, the Buffs’ offense carried sustained rhythm through all four quarters, and Salter was the reason why.
MORE: Three Concerning Takeaways From Colorado’s Tough Loss to Houston
MORE: Houston Coach Willie Fritz Addresses Missed Postgame Handshake With Deion Sanders
MORE: Deion Sanders Accepts Blame in Blunt Comments After Ugly Colorado Loss
Defense Still Has Work To Do
Deion Sanders didn’t mince words after the loss to Houston, describing his team’s defensive effort as “hot garbage.”
Against Wyoming, the unit came out with more urgency and physicality, but big issues linger, particularly in containing explosive plays and closing out drives on third down.
“We’ve got work to do,” Sanders told the media after the game. “The key thing for a coach—nothing deep and nothing cheap. It’s been the second week in a row we’ve given up the deep ball, and we’ve given up cheap runs and broken runs... We’ve been giving up different explosions that we can’t do.”
Those lapses were evident again when the Cowboys ripped off a 50-yard run and connected on a 41-yard touchdown pass. Still, there were defensive bright spots. Defensive end Arden Walker delivered a breakout performance, turning in six tackles, two sacks, including a safety, and a key pass deflection that stalled a Wyoming drive.
Penalties and limiting big plays remain ongoing concerns, and Colorado will need to tighten up both if they want to hold their own once Big 12 play heats up.
Looking Ahead
The Buffs entered the night desperate for a season-changing win, and they got one in convincing fashion.
Despite a defense still looking to find its footing, between Ralphie VII’s long-awaited debut and Salter’s resurgence, Colorado left Folsom Field with renewed energy and proof that they can execute with Salter behind center.
Now, with momentum back on their side, the Buffs will host the BYU Cougars next weekend with a renewed sense of belief.