Colorado Looking to Shift Recruiting Narrative With 4-Star Quarterback Dane Weber
In this story:
The Colorado Buffaloes are working on the 2027 recruiting class, target four-star quarterback recruit Dane Weber. Weber is still uncommitted, but the Buffaloes have sent him an offer.
Weber is the No. 24 quarterback, the No. 35 player from California, and the No. 355 recruit in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. There are a couple of other programs pushing for Weber, with Arizona State, Cincinnati, and Kansas being the three front-runners, according to Rivals. Oregon and Mississippi State could also be two teams to watch.
Brennan Marion’s Role In Recruiting Dane Weber
One of the biggest moves that the Colorado Buffaloes have made since the season ended is the hiring of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. While Colorado has been under fire for the program’s recruiting efforts, Mation has the chance to shift the narrative.
Marion recently posted a photo of his backpack on social media, highlighting his recruiting efforts. Colorado’s new coordinator has a successful history of helping programs turn their offense around, most recently as the head coach of Sacramento State. Now he is looking to do the same with the Buffaloes, both in recruiting and playcalling.
Marion’s “Go-Go” offense sets quarterbacks up for success and could be an appeal to potential recruits. After the offer from Colorado, Weber told Rivals that Marion is playing a significant role in his recruitment.
MORE: Colorado Gets Hit With Biggest Transfer Portal Loss Yet
MORE: Michael Irvin Gets Real On Blame Surrounding Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Deion Sanders Faces Recruiting Problem After Omarion Miller Transfer News
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
“I like [Marion’s] offense, and I had a connection with him at Sac State when he went there,” Weber told Rivals. “That was an early offer I had from him last offseason, so I’ve been talking to him for a while.”
“I had a good relationship already, so when he got the job, he texted me and told me to call him. He wasn’t even at Colorado yet to offer me, but he got the approval from Deion [Sanders] so that’s how that worked. We’ve had been talking for a while so that’s how that relationship has worked there,” Weber continued.
Not only is Marion keeping up the communication with Weber, but he is making the four-star quarterback feel like a priority. Without even being in Boulder, Marion knew he wanted to continue targeting Weber, already recruiting him for the Buffaloes.
Colorado Chance To Make Big Swing With Dane Weber’s Recruitment
The Colorado Buffaloes can shift the narrative regarding their recruiting efforts, and if the program lands Weber, the team would be set up for success. One of the most important aspects of landing Weber is having the quarterback position set up for several years.
Quarterback Julian Lewis redshirted in 2025 and is set to take over the team as next year's starter. With no quarterback signee in the 2026 class, though, Weber could be next in line to take over the offense if he were to commit to the Buffaloes.
With the frontrunners for Weber being Arizona State, Cincinnati, and Kansas, Colorado has the chance of not only landing an elite recruit but also preventing other Big 12 programs from receiving his commitment. This will not only help the Buffaloes build a talented team but also help Colorado become a top program in the conference.
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.Follow Angelamiele811